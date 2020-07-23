CONWAY — Town officials are relieved to say fears that economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic would decimate the town’s revenues haven’t come to pass says the town manager.
In addition, the board decided to waive interest on late taxes so long as the July 1 bill is paid by Oct 31.
On the May 12 ballot was nearly $13.6 million in proposed spending, of which about $11.75 million is the proposed operating budget and $2.6 million is the total cost of individual warrant articles. Town Manager Tom Holmes took the unprecedented step of saying that some articles for capital reserves should be voted down, which knocked off about $1.4 million. Voters complied and also rejected a donation to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with the July bills,” said Finance Director Kathy Golding in April, worrying that cash-strapped property owners may defer paying their taxes.
Selectmen and staff discussed town revenues on Tuesday and at their meeting July 7. Golding said revenues are “where we should be” with some revenues coming in stronger than expected. In total, so far this year the town has collected 47.67 percent of the general fund revenue or about $1.74 million.
“It was somewhat of a stress relief that we are doing very well as far as automobile registrations, which is a major revenue source for us aside from property taxes” said Holmes. “We are at 65 percent collected at the 52 percent part of the year. I think that’s due to a lot of people taking advantage of new car deals.”
The town won’t know where it is financially until the end of the year when revenues from rooms and meals taxes are sent from the state.
As of July 9, the town has collected $1,150,274 when the staff had a revised estimate of $1,750,000 for the year. The original 2020 estimate was $2 million.
Golding said highway block grants are also coming in.
As for spending, Golding said that the town has spent just under 50 percent of its budget and no lines were “severely overdrawn.” The town has had about $72,100 worth of COVID-19 related expenses to date. The town has has been reimbursed by the state and federal government for $16,976 so far and has second request pending for $49,528.
First responders are also getting stipends of up $300 for full time officers for the past eight weeks. Those stipends just ended.
At the July 7 selectmen’s meeting, Holmes delivered some good news. As of July 1, the town collected $12.7 million or 79 percent of the warrant including the town, school, precinct and county had been collected. As of July 1 of 2019, 19 percent of taxes were uncollected.
The town of Conway has two tax bills per year. One in July and the other in December. The 2019 total tax warrant commitment was $32,687,454.
“So, I think our collections did rather well considering with the pandemic and economic circumstances,” said Holmes.
“However, there’s, you know, 21 — or 20.8 percent I think is the exact number — of people who have not paid their taxes as of July 1 who may want to seek some relief over the summer,” said Holmes.
The interest rate for late taxes is 8 percent and it goes to 14 percent after a lien is applied.
In March, town senior staff proposed that the July tax bill could be broken into four equal chunks spread between July and October. Only one bill (due July 1) would go out, but the taxpayers, if selectmen agree, would have the option of paying it in installments over the course of four months. Then if the taxpayer makes each payment on time there would be no interest.
The rationale behind the proposal is that four small payments are more manageable than one large payment.
Selectmen had taken no action until July 7. Holmes suggested that the selectmen could waive interest on late taxes on the July bill. Gov. Chris Sununu made an executive order to that effect but Holmes said selectmen had the power to do that all along.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said he had a less complicated proposal than the one that staff made in March.
“Why can’t we simply say providing the taxes are paid before the next round is due Dec. 1?
Thibodeau said that there are probably people out there who would be “cash strapped” until the fall and unable to make those proposed four equal payments.
Holmes replied that earlier in the year, the staff was concerned about revenues and wanted to keep some cash coming in. However, it turns out that the town financially is in “very good shape.”
Selectmen decided they would waive interest on late July taxes until Oct. 31 so long as the person can demonstrate a need for the waiver.
Another thing that concerned selectmen and town staff is how the pandemic would affect non tax-revenues like vehicle registration and state revenue sharing. In April, the revised estimate for such revenues was is $3,653,066. One has to go back to 2014 for the last time the town collected less than $3.9 million.
On Tuesday, Golding followed up and gave selectmen a briefing.
