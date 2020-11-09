CONWAY — Selectmen today will be meeting in their new digs in the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village for the first time.
The meeting is at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the new town hall at 23 Main Street in Conway Village. Town Manager Tom Holmes encourages people to participate by Zoom or watch on the Town of Conway, NH Facebook page.
Residents may want to tune in because short-term rentals will be discussed.
Short Term Rental Committee Chairman Steve Solomon will be delivering his committee’s recommendations. The committee has been seeking to draft proposed ordinances changes to be placed on the 2021 town warrant in April.
Members include rental abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; rental operator Scott Kudrick, Realtor Greydon Turner; Selectman Carl Thibodeau; and Planning Board Selectmen’s Representative Steve Porter. Non-voting members are Holmes and Town lanner Tom Irving.
Selectmen will also be reviewing several town department town budgets and discussing welfare guidelines and Tri-County Community Action Program.
Residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to grant selectmen permission to lease the bank building for use as the new town hall and to raise $160,000 to make the move possible. The old town hall is at 1634 East Main Street in Center Conway and is still being used by some municipal offices such as the town clerk/tax collector and welfare.
The new town hall has been undergoing renovations. Since about mid-August, the selectmen have met in the Marshall Gym of the new recreation center, which allowed more social distancing.
The meeting room is on the second floor and there is elevator access. The new town hall is nearly triple the size of the old one. The meeting room is “larger” but with COVID-19 social distancing, space is still limited and Holmes hopes they don’t have a big crowd.
The transition of offices to the new town hall is about 50 percent complete. The second floor currently houses building inspection, code enforcement and public works.
“The first floor of the new town hall is still a construction zone,” said Holmes. “It’s just the second floor that’s up and running.”
One issue, he said, is the phone system is not working well and cuts out on occasion, but that will be resolved when calls will no longer have to be routed through Center Conway, he said.
Holmes said the town clerk’s office might remain in place until after the end of the year. Tax bills are coming due, and “we don’t want people going to the wrong place,” said Holmes, adding the staff want to make it “easy” to pay taxes.
It’s not clear when the first floor of the new town hall will be done. The town saved some money by having the public works staff do some of the work on the second floor, which Holmes said “looks really nice.”
In terms of COVID restrictions, the second floor will be open to the public for the selectmen’s meeting, but during normal business hours, a sign on the back door posts the town hall phone number — (603) 447-3811 — for people to call if they want to get in. People may also make appointments with the departments that are there.
The 60-year lease for the new town hall is being done in five 12-year intervals. The transaction involved the bank building a smaller new branch and drive-through at the back of the lot.
Rather than purchase the former bank building, Holmes said negotiations led the town to lease it for what the bank pays in annual property taxes, or about $22,000 per year, or less than $2,000 per month.
