CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday declined to implement a mask mandate, saying it would be unenforceable.
Selectman John Colbath had asked the board to discuss establishing a townwide mask mandate. “I had constituents request that with the pandemic being the way it is and surging numbers, and lots of concerns — as we know, last Friday we closed town hall because of a surge of COVID here — that similar to Keene, Portsmouth and Manchester that we do a townwide mandate for mask-wearing in public places,” Colbath said.
Few wore masks at Tuesday’s meeting, including the selectmen.
Selectman Steve Porter asked how a mandate could possibly be enforced in Conway, which is a tourist town. He said retail stores ask people to wear masks and don’t enforce their own policies.
“You’ve got businesses that have signs posted all over the window, please wear a mask for the safety of our employees, and it’s estimated that 90 percent of the retail customers don’t bother,” said Porter.
Colbath said even if it’s not enforceable, and he wouldn’t ask the police to enforce such a mandate, the board could still support masking.
“We’re in a pandemic, and it’s getting worse,” said Colbath. “We’re in a worse position today than we were a year ago.”
Chairman David Weathers said masking should be a personal choice, and he’s seeing more people masking again. “If I get into a situation where I’m uncomfortable, not knowing the people that are around me, I mask up, but that’s my choice,” said Weathers who said the board tries to maintain social distance of 6 feet. “I don’t know how you can possibly enforce it.”
Weathers didn’t want town staff to get into confrontations with town hall visitors.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau agreed with Weathers, who allowed meeting attendees to speak.
Sun columnist Bill Marvel gave hospital bed stats for Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, as well as the North Country that suggested those other areas in southern New Hampshire have far fewer beds available than in the north.
While Marvel was speaking, a woman chimed in on Zoom, cursing Marvel out and saying, “People are dying there, you f***.”
“That may be why people in Portsmouth, Manchester and Keene thought that it would be OK to institute a mask mandate,” said Marvel.
“And just from my own opinion, it strikes me that if there ever was a point in this where the selectmen would have been justified in imposing one which I don’t think there ever would have been, but if there had been one, it would have been almost two years ago,” Marvel said.
Later in the meeting, Colbath, who has a medical background, explained that very sick COVID patients needing beds are sent to hospitals in other areas like Cheshire County.
“That’s the way the system works,” said Colbath.
Dr. Bruce Latham, who said he previously worked as a hazardous materials coordinator for the state of Virginia, made a number of points, like saying only certain types of masks are effective and that much lower numbers of COVID patients need to be admitted to the hospital than there were weeks ago.
He also said people with natural immunity are less likely to spread the virus than someone who doesn’t.
He said the town should monitor the trends and keep track of what the state does.
“I’d be more than glad to work with John and others, as kind of like a little ... committee to kind of say every two weeks, let’s sit down for about a half-hour during our lunch breaks to determine what’s going on and which direction we need to head,” said Latham.
“This is the fourth type of mutant that we’ve had, every subsequent mutant becomes less lethal ... The natural immunity in the community is what’s actually helping people.”
Steven Steiner, who leads the Mount Washington Valley Republicans, also said masking should be a choice and N95s make it hard for him to breathe. He agreed with Latham that the virus is coming less deadly. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, but don’t make me wear a mask,” said Steiner.
The Sun asked if the selectmen should consider having two selectmen stay home and connect by Zoom to reduce the chance of all five selectmen and senior staff being infected all at once. None seemed to feel that was necessary.
Town Manager Tom Holmes, who was Zooming in from a hotel in Portsmouth, said state law requires a physical quorum of board members at meetings.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, who thinks masking should be a choice, said she recently spent several weeks in California, and no one there complained about wearing masks.
“So move to California,” said a man in the audience.
Weathers replied, “Excuse me, we don’t need comments like that.”
