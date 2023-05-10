CONWAY — Filling the vacant seat is a priority for at least one member of the Conway School Board, and Barbara Lyons believes it should go to Michaela Clement, who finished fourth in the April 11 elections.
Cassie Capone, who recently completed the first year of her term, announced April 24 that she was stepping down due to moving out of town to Fryeburg, Maine.
At the school board's meeting Monday, Lyons said: “Having a vacancy so close to an election is unprecedented. I firmly believe that on election day, the voters of our community stated their will of who should be on the board by placing their vote. As we had a vacancy almost immediately after the election, I plan to move the board appoint Michaela Clement to complete the unexpired term of Cassie as Michaela has the next highest number of votes. It is the fair and right thing to do.”
At the opening of the meeting, Lyons asked that item 11E, “Vacant School Board Position,” be moved to the outset of the meeting to follow the approval of the minutes (item 3).
"I think it should be discussed immediately,” Lyons said. “We have a lot of business to do. We need a full board ASAP (as soon as possible).”
“I have no problem moving it up,” Chair Mike DiGregorio said, and the board (Randy Davison, Lyons, Amy Snow, Matt Stearns and Ryan Wallace) voted unanimously to move the agenda around.
On April 11, seven candidates ran for three three-year seats on the board on April 11. Snow topped the field with 753 votes, followed by Stearns, 723; DiGregorio, 655; Clement, 583; Melanie Lebel, 536; Mark Hounsell, 526; and Joe Lentini, 514.
Two of the four candidates who came up short in their bids to win the three-year seats told the Sun on April 25 they would be interested in filling the vacancy. Clement and Lebel are interested, while Hounsell and Lentini are not.
Clement and Lebel were in the audience at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Kevin Richard outlined the appointment process at the April 24 meeting. As of April 25, citizens had 21 days to send a letter of interest for the seat to the SAU 9 office (176A Main Street, Conway, NH 03818).
The board was to conduct interviews at its May 22 meeting and anticipated filling the seat at its June 12 meeting.
The board adopted a “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy in March by a 6-1 vote with DiGregorio not supporting it. He believes if the board fails to appoint a member, it would need to follow state law. RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy, the selectmen shall appoint the member. That was how DiGregorio was appointed to fill a deadlocked vacancy last September.
Lyons wanted to shorten the timeline for appointing a candidate. “I certainly do not want to diminish the work that was done,” she said. “However, that previous policy committee (Capone and board members Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca, who did not seek re-election), nobody's here.”
She added: “I would like to move to suspend the board's current appointment process for filing a vacancy to the school board.”
It would take a two-thirds vote of the board to suspend the policy, but DiGregorio wasn’t ready to go down that road.
“Right now, it’s being advertised until May 19,” he said. “I don't think that it would be fair for any of us to suspend the existing policy and vote tonight or certainly between now and May 19 because there may be other people out there who may be on vacation or doing something."
DiGregorio added: “That being said, once we get past May 19, I’m perfectly fine with making a couple of adjustments to the policy, and we could do that tonight if you would like?”
DiGregorio said the board had options that included letting the current schedule to play out; holding a special meeting between May 19 and May 22 to conduct interviews and appoint a new member; or conducting interviews and vote for a candidate on May 22.
“I will not go for anything that moves it before May 19 because I don't think it's fair for the people that may have seen it in the paper or wherever it was advertised, knowing that they have a little bit of time,” he said.
Stearns spoke in favor of suspending the current board policy and asked to read a letter submitted by Mark Hounsell to the board concerning the vacancy.
“There were some really good points that Mr. Hounsell made,” said Stearns.
Hounsell wrote that the new vacancy “provides this new board with a perfect opportunity to prove that they will put people above politics.”
He added: “The most recent board in an attempt to prevent the embarrassment created by their inability to fill the board vacancy created a ridiculous policy that if used, would create a political situation that is contrary to the traditional established democratic processes.
"To use that policy in filling the vacancy before them will be an indication that the expressed will of the people is subservient to the political desires of others. This should not be.
"This board should appoint Michaela Clement. If she does not accept the appointment, then it should go to Melanie Lebel. If she does not accept it then they should appoint me. If they do, I would accept the appointment and they wouldn't have to look any further.”
Davison and Wallace, vice chair of the board, agreed with DiGregorio about adhering to the May 19 deadline but also “agreed with some of Mark Hounsell’s comments.”
Still, Lyons thought action should be taken immediately. “I really feel that we are undermining the members that did throw their hat in the ring,” she said of the candidates who fell short in their previous bids for seats.
Stearns agreed that “this is very unprecedented” that a vacancy emerged so close to an election and felt consideration should go to the candidates who ran in the last election.
“There’s no question in my mind that we are going to do an interview process,” DiGregorio said. “Regardless of what the election process was, whoever put their name in, we will interview them and do the due diligence needed.”
He added, “Voting is a popularity contest in some respects. This is an interview process. We get to ask questions and figure out who the best person is. There’s no way that I think we're going to circumvent that entire process of just saying because somebody came in fourth that automatically they are the choice. I wouldn’t entertain that at all.”
“People came out to vote, and I think that we need to respect that and not call it a popularity contest,” Lyons said.
The board ultimately agreed to conduct interviews and appoint the candidate to fill the vacancy on May 19.
