CONWAY — Residents have filed a petitioned warrant article to make it harder for anyone to propose building a kennel in the town's residential/agricultural district.
A group of abutters to the Conway Area Humane Society told the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at its Nov. 16 meeting they were upset about the noise coming from its new outdoor kennel.
The newly built concrete-floored, timber-framed structure opened in mid-August for two weeks before the town issued a cease-and-desist order.
Then on Nov. 16, the ZBA issued a special exception for the kennel (which was submitted as a "dog run"), allowing it to operate. Several residents asked for the case to be reheard, and the ZBA will take up that request Dec. 21.
Thirty-four residents signed a petition filed with the town to add criteria for applicants seeking to build a kennel. Twenty-five signatures verified by the Supervisors of the Checklist are needed to get on the warrant and as of Wednesday afternoon, the signatures had not been verified, said Town Manager John Eastman.
The petition says most of the town is in the Residential/Agricultural Zone and people who reside there "expect to live in peace."
"Outdoor kennel are detrimental to property values and prevent peaceful enjoyment of properties due to continued continued barking of numerous canines," states the petition.
"To this end: We the undersigned registered voters in the Town of Conway have petitioned this Warrant Article inserted into the Town of Conway Warrant."
The petition adds several new criteria for the zoning board to issue a special exception for kennel residential/agricultural district:
• The values of surrounding properties are not diminished.
• There will be no nuisance to abutters and or/neighbors, and nothing preventing peaceful enjoyment of their property and home.
• Additional conditions may be attached to this special exception by the Board of Adjustment consistent with the intent and purpose of this ordinance to protect the health, safety and general welfare of the town's residents.
Existing special exception criteria are as follows, according to the town code:
-- Kennels. A special exception may be granted to permit kennels for transient (fewer than 30 days) housing of domestic animals or commercial breeding facilities for domestic animals, provided that:
(a) The minimum lot size is two acres.
(b) Animal housing areas, if indoors, shall be set back 40 feet from side and rear property lines and 60 feet from rights-of-way. Pastures/Outdoor exercise areas shall be set back 15 feet from any property line.
(c) A written plan for the disposal/removal of animal waste must be submitted along with the application requesting the special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. This plan must be approved by the Board as a condition of the special exception approval, if granted.
(d) All animals shall be kept in an indoor area between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Asked for comment, Humane Society Executive Director Tim Westwig said "We have been working with the neighbors to address their noise concerns, and even though we are within our legal rights to use the kennels as they are, we are not using them until we can find some sound solutions.
"I don't think it is a good policy to say the outside kennels are bad; it should be that sound issues are mitigated, and we are committed to do so. These outside kennels are to drastically improve the lives of animals in our care and they are very good things for any animal shelter to have available."
Residents have until Jan. 11 to file zoning-related petitioned warrant articles with Conway Town Hall.
