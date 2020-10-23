CONWAY — Town officials believe they can offer a safe, fun and even a little ghoulish Halloween for children and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Conway Parks and Recreation Department will host a drive-thru Halloween Party on Wednesday night.
“We’re doing our annual Halloween drive-in style,” Assistant Director Michael Lane said in a phone interview Thursday.
“Families arrive in the back of the (Conway Elementary School) parking lot, and never have to leave their vehicle.”
Lane and Conway Rec staff are planning to have five different “family-style” game stations set up that can be “played from the comfort of the vehicle.”
“We’ve created a tool so children can get candy while social distancing without contact with another person,” Lane said, explaining staff will have long tubes that they can drop candy into and reach the youngsters.
“The games are all touchless, too,” said Lane.
Volunteers from the Conway Fire Department, Conway Police Department, tFriends of Conway Rec and some summer camp counselors will be running stations.
“We all feel we can do things safely from a distance,” said Lane.
Sherman Farm donated a number of pumpkins that kids involved in the Chip Kennett Teen Center began carving Thursday night.
Zeb's General Store, Walmart, Shaw’s and Hannaford are the primary sponsors of the event.
Lane said an area is being designated for families to get out of their vehicle for a quick photograph if they choose.
“We’re encouraging everyone to wear costumes,” Lane said, and he and staff will be in full Halloween getup. “We want to get a photo of people in costume and then put it up on our social media. We’ll be judging and awarding prizes for the best costumes.”
And no Halloween would be complete without a little spooky fun.
“We’ll have some 'scarers' going through the parking lot,” Lane said. “When people arrive, we’ll ask if they want to get scared or not."
Lane said families are being asked to arrive at specific times. Children attending Conway Elementary School are scheduled for 6 p.m., Pine Tree School at 6:20 p.m. and John H. Fuller Elementary, Northeast Woodlands Chartered School and Robert Frost Charter School or any homeschooled children should come at 6:40 p.m.
“We’re hoping for good weather and a great turnout,” Lane said.
Conway Rec has traditionally held a Halloween party but that wasn’t possible this year.
“We’ve had to think outside the box,” Lane said. “We feel it’s really important that we keep things as normal as possible for children and their families. Last year, it was so awesome to be able to do treat-or-treat indoors in the new facility. We want this to an awesome outdoor event. I think it’s going to be a lot of safe fun.”
He added: “Masks are certainly recommended to have in your car just in case a conversation needs to happen.”
In terms of trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, the Town of Conway has issued the following guidelines:
"We have created a town logo 'Trick or Treat Participant' that families can print/pick up and place on their door to let families know they welcome trick-or-treaters. Copies are available at Town Hall, Conway Rec, Conway Public Library and Conway Police Department for families unable to print it out.
"If homes do not want to participate, they should shut their outside lights off.
"Children should trick-o-treat in small groups with only family members (preferable) or close friends that the child has frequent contact with such as their classroom pod.
"Please avoid hosting parties/haunted houses.
"Families are asked to stay in their neighborhood as much as possible. Please avoid past popular areas of town (for example, Pollard Street area).
"Children and parents are asked to wear a mask, especially when approaching a house door/table. This can either be part of a costume (for example ninja, doctor or nurse) or layered onto a costume. Rubber or plastic costumes are not suitable for this.
"Avoid wearing gloves but carry hand sanitizer and use between every house.
"Only accept/hand out wrapped candy.
"Candy givers should stay behind a storm door or outside behind a table and sit 6-feet back from the table and replace candy for each trick-or-treater to avoid hand-to-hand contact and hands going into a community candy bowl.
"Candy givers are encouraged to put out hand sanitizer.
"Do not participate if you or a family member are not feeling well/have any symptoms listed by the CDC."
