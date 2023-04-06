4-6-23 Conway Rec mobil Easter Egg Hunt
The Easter Bunny tosses eggs while turning on to White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village last year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — For the fourth consecutive year, the Easter Bunny is going mobile and will team up with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, visiting neighborhoods in Conway and Albany.

“We’ve had so many people ask for it to happen again,” Rec Director Michael Lane told the Sun last Thursday.

