CONWAY — For the fourth consecutive year, the Easter Bunny is going mobile and will team up with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, visiting neighborhoods in Conway and Albany.
“We’ve had so many people ask for it to happen again,” Rec Director Michael Lane told the Sun last Thursday.
“People seem to love it," he said. "I have to say, it’s been one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of here at the Rec.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conway Rec's traditional egg hunt — on the field in back of Conway Elementary — did not take place in either 2020 or 2021, and now it may stay a thing of the past.
“People say they prefer this to the Easter egg hunt,” said Lane.
For each of the past three years, Conway Rec staff, along with the Easter Bunny and twice with his cousin Ernest, traveled across the area in two pickup trucks, delivering candy and good cheer to more than 250 homes.
In 2020, the trek took close to seven hours, while in 2021, it was about six hours and last year took around five hours.
“We’ll start at 10 a.m. and go until we’re done,” Lane said. “My guess is, we’ll probably be done around 4 p.m., but a lot of that depends on the turnout at the community stops and the weather.”
There is no rainout date. The forecast for April 8, according to Weather Underground, is partly cloudy with a high of 51 degrees.
Assistant Director Todd Gallagher thoroughly enjoys this new tradition.
“We’re excited to be able to do this again. It’s great that we’re able to share the day with our community.”
Gallagher said after the Easter Bunny caravan departs Conway Rec at 10 a.m., a community stop is planned at the Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street.
“A map of the route will be posted on our Facebook page as well as our website next week,” he said. “If you’re not on the route posted don’t panic.
The Easter Bunny plans to stop at several community locations including the Ham Arena, Albany Town Hall, American Legion, Pine Tree Elementary School, Conway PD, Lamp Lighters, John H. Fuller Elementary School and Frechette Tire.
The planned stops offer something for people of all ages, according to Lane.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun things going on,” he said. “We’ll have some dance-offs with the Easter Bunny. There will be some Easter-themed games with some special prizes to be awarded. People will be able to have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. And of course, we’ll have candy.”
Lane said live updates of the caravan's progress will be posted on Facebook.
“It’s the best way to follow the Easter Bunny to get an idea when we might be in your neighborhood,” he said.
In the first two years, due to the pandemic, high-fives and hugs with Ernest and the Easter Bunny were not permitted, but those restrictions were not in place in 2022 or this year.
Lane encourages families to get into the spirit of the event.
“For houses directly on the route, signs, streamers, balloons or chalk art are encouraged so the Easter Bunny knows to stop and visit you,” he said. "And, for those traveling to community stops, we encourage you to decorate your vehicles or dress up.”
Prizes will be awarded to the house or person/car at a community stop with the best Easter welcome for the Bunny.
Conway Rec also encourages families to post pictures to its Facebook page with the hashtag #MobileEasterEggHunt2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.