CONWAY — The process of fixing the damaged facade of the Conway Public Library is now underway, Library Director David Smolen said Monday.
The 100-plus-year-old building was heavily damaged when a truck collided with it last month.
A popular local gymnastics instructor was killed in the crash.
At about 12:15 a.m. on March 31, police and fire-rescue responded to reports of a black 2015 Chevy Silverado crashing into the front pillars of the 121-year-old building. Both occupants were trapped and the airbags deployed.
The driver, Harold C. Hill Jr., 31, of Harrison, Maine, was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Passenger Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway was severely injured and succumbed to her injuries the next day.
Hill was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated but may face additional charges due to Barron’s death. He has a court date of April 21 at 9 a.m. at Carroll County Superior Court.
The crash toppled two of the brownstone columns and caused other damage to the front of the 1901-built library, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Library trustees announced in a press release they “have completed a preliminary assessment of the process required to begin the repair and restoration to building.”
The release said Smolen “has led an effort to protect the building from further damage. The library engaged HEB Engineers of North Conway to produce drawings for temporary shoring for the front overhang where the columns once stood. HEB engineers have confirmed that the building remains structurally sound and that the columns were not load-bearing. L.A. Drew will install the shoring as soon as possible.”
Trustees said they hope to hire a project manager to coordinate the repair effort.
The trustees also are organizing a subcommittee to establish standards for contractor proposals and to help with contract selection. The exact charge of the committee is expected to be discussed at their April 19 meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. at the library.
“Whenever possible, preference will be given to contractors who have a background in historic preservation, as the trustee’s goal is to preserve the integrity of the historic structure’s design and aesthetic,” said the trustee’s release. The committee will consist of trustees and staff, with former town manager Earl Sires, former library trustees board chair Gary MacDonald and Conservation Commissioner chair Rob Adair as members of the public. Adair is a retired structural engineer.
Asked how much the damage might cost to fix, Smolen said it’s too soon to tell. The library will be putting out a request for proposal soon.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told the Sun recently that particular brownstone isn’t quarried any more.
“It’s going be a challenging project,” said Smolen. “This is not an everyday thing, and this is a project that’s going to require specialized skills, and we’re going to make that clear to whoever puts in a proposal.”
Smolen noted that Primex, the library’s insurer, realizes that as well.
Smolen says he’s “shaking the trees” to identify qualified vendors able to do the repairs. Groups he’s talked to include New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, New Hampshire Department of Historic Resources, New Hampshire Historical Society and the Maine Historic Preservation commission.
In terms of protecting the library, which fronts on a busy intersection that will be reconfigured during the Main Street project, Smolen said an architect recently mentioned “bollards might be appropriate” after being told of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.