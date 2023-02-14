CONWAY — The town has issued a stop work order for a sports bar with charitable gaming being constructed in the Shurfine Plaza in Conway Village following an appeal being filed over a building permit that the town may have been issued in error last month. The permit signed by Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose Construction of Manchester on Jan. 9 to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”

The property’s deed lists Dick Anagnost as the manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company, which was granted warranty covenants in the deed, is shown as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.

