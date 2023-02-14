CONWAY — The town has issued a stop work order for a sports bar with charitable gaming being constructed in the Shurfine Plaza in Conway Village following an appeal being filed over a building permit that the town may have been issued in error last month. The permit signed by Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose Construction of Manchester on Jan. 9 to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
The property’s deed lists Dick Anagnost as the manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company, which was granted warranty covenants in the deed, is shown as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.
Workmen have been busy renovating the former Tiney’s market at Shurfine Plaza into the sports bar.
But Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell recently approached selectmen and Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli tp say he believes the building permit was issued in error as the town of Conway does not allow gambling, only charitable gaming events.
Town officials replied that the permit could be altered to include only demolition and early phases.
A day or two after the selectmen’s meeting, Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services in Conway, on behalf of client Rebecca J. Mulkern of 200 East Side Road (behind the proposed casino), filed an appeal of the permit.
Now, the town has posted a stop work notice on the front door of the casino, also signed by Pandora.
DegliAngeli told the Sun on Tuesday that the stop work notice was issued because of the appeal. “Pulling the permit is required by statute upon receiving the appeal,” he said. “The appeal will be heard by the Zoning Board. That is the next step.”
The order references Article 23, Section 15 of the Building Code, “Compliance with Town codes; Planning Board action.” On the town website, the section states, “All applications shall be reviewed by the selectmen or their agent to determine whether planning Board approval is necessary. If planning board approval is not necessary, a separate zoning permit is required. If planning board approval is required ... the applicant shall proceed to the planning board for the necessary approvals.”
Mulkern told the Sun Tuesday she’s glad her appeal halted the project. “I want people to realize the power they have to stop these things,” she said.
She told the Sun last Friday she filed the appeal due to concerns about the process and because she feels the casino would generate a lot of traffic.
“It feels so dangerous to pull out by Jonathan’s (at East Side Road and Route 16) that I can’t imagine more traffic on the road,” said Mulkern.
The zoning board will “most likely” hear the appeal March 15, said town Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw, adding that the agenda for the meeting will be published March 3.
Town officials last week also said that the planning board is seeking to meet with Anagnost over issues like traffic and parking in March.
Meanwhile, Anagnost is taking the stop work notice in stride, according to his spokeswoman, Tiffany Eddy.
“Mr. Anagnost was informed by the Conway Building Department of the appeal and is working with the town to resolve any issues,” said Eddy.
“He welcomes the opportunity to present to the Conway Planning Board in March and looks forward to sharing all appropriate information, answering questions and engaging in a fair and open process,” she said.
Anagnost, she said, “is confident that the proposed restaurant/sports bar and charitable gaming facility will be a great benefit to the Conway community and help many worthy area non-profits raise critical funds.”
DegliAngeli last week said the town staff approved the building permit under the concept that the project was a “small undertaking” because the outside of the building wasn’t changing and the traffic and parking were thought to be less intense than that generated by a grocery store.
A similar permit was approved by former town planner Tom Irving in 2021, but it expired.
Bergeron told the Sun the impact of a casino and bar on traffic and parking could be greater than a grocery store, and that would need to be investigated. Bergeron believes the town skipped preliminary processes and issued a building permit, which should be a final approval, not the first.
“The key concept that you want to walk away with is that you start a project of this magnitude with a zoning permit application,” said Bergeron, who said in this case a zoning permit was never applied for. “It’s a really simple one-page form.”
After it’s filled out, the town will either tell the applicant they are free to proceed or the zoning permit will be denied and the applicant will be told to go to the planning board.
Another issue, said Bergeron, is the applicant needs to check whether the project is allowed in the zone that it is proposed for. He said the zoning board gets to decide if a sports pub with gambling is allowed in that zone (Highway Commercial Zone). Then the applicant would have to go through site plan review at the planning board level because the applicant is changing the use of the property from a grocery store to a pub with gaming.
The casino could possibly be allowed in the zone as an amusement facility and such a facility wouldn’t require site plan review if amusements cover less than 10 percent of the floor space. If a greater percent is amusements, then no light or noise or “other adverse impacts” noticeable from the outside could be created by the amusements. In addition, a site plan would be necessary.
John Conforti, chief compliance officer for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, and Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre spoke to the planning board Feb. 9. Planning Board Chair Ben Colbath asked why the casino could come into town without town voter approval. Voters in recent years have rejected keno and sports betting multiple times.
McIntyre said the Legislature decided towns have to approve keno and sports betting.
Conforti said “charitable gaming does not require a town vote in the same manner,” adding, “I don’t know why they’ve made that distinction.”
