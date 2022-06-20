CONWAY — The Conway School Board recognized 11 retirees at the beginning of its meeting in the Seidenstuecker Gymnasium on June 13, and for those on hand, it was a special moment. The group represented a combined 229 years of service to the Conway School District.
“These are difference-makers,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
“The number of years of service and dedication to the kids in Mount Washington Valley is just tremendous,”
One by one, the retirees stepped forward to receive congratulations from Richard, school board chair Michelle Capozzoli and board members Joe Mosca, Jessica Whitelaw, Cassie
Cox, Ryan Wallace, and Barbara Lyons. Board member Randy Davison was unable to attend due to a promotion ceremony the same night at the Molly Ockett School, where he teaches.
Retiring from Conway’s school district are:
• Marj Allan, a mathematics teacher at Kennett High School for the past 23 years.
• Ron Danforth, hall monitor at Kennett High School, retiring after 24 years.
• Susan Davison, the nurse at Conway Elementary School for 15 years.
• Lisa Donabedian, a special education aide at John H. Fuller Elementary School for 23 years.
• Karen Gustafson, library media specialist at Kennett Middle School for 15 years.
• Linda King, preschool lab instructor for Little Eagles at MWV Career/Technical Center for 21 years.
• Kim Mathison, a sixth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School for 20 years.
• Peter Malkin, a sixth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School for 41 years.
• Reed Van Rossum, a language arts teacher at Kennett Middle School for 19 years.
• Barbara Waters, library media specialist at Kennett High for 13 years.
• Sheri Whitaker, a clerical aide at John Fuller School for 15 years.
Donabedian, Mathison, Waters and Whitaker were not able to attend the ceremony.
“This is one of my favorite nights,” Capozzoli said as it marked her first time as chair presenting the plaques to the retirees.
There were some fun walk-ups as retirees came forward to get their plaques. Van Rossum skipped across the gym floor to get his plaque.
King high-fived her way to the front table, celebrating with all of the administrators (Rich Biche, principal of Kennett Middle; Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High; Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career and Technical Center; and Pam Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9, on one side of the room and Jason Robert, principal of Conway Elementary; Aimee Frechette, principal of Pine Tree School; and Danielle Nutting, principal of John Fuller Elementary, on the other).
Malkin, the dean of this retiring class, was the final retiree called forward by Capozzoli.
Upon receipt of his plaque, he turned and the audience of about 75, rose as one to give him a standing ovation.
“That was a special moment,” Malkin said.
Another special moment came a few days later, when students in his and Mathison’s sixth-grade class at Conway El donned makeshift bald caps and mustaches to emulate their retiring teacher. Malkin loved it.
As the retirees were leaving the gym on Monday night, Van Rossum thanked so many people for turning out for the recognition ceremony, with his tongue in cheek, knowing that citizens had come out to state their opposition against closing any of Conway’s three elementary schools.
“Seriously, please continue to support education and our schools, thank you,” he said before exiting the gym.
Each retiree received a plaque that reads:
“Upon your retirement, the Conway School Board presents this certificate and wishes to express its sincere thanks and gratitude for your years of dedicated service. Your wisdom and commitment to excellence have long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come. We wish you very good health, happiness and continued success in your retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.