CONWAY — Town and state officials met Tuesday to discuss having the Intervale Scenic Vista visitors’ center be open to the public seven days a week after receiving complaints that people have stopped there only to find the facilities closed.
The lack of public restroom facilities in North Conway have picked up more urgency in recent years since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a surge of visitors to town.
While the New England Ski Museum has opened its handicap-accessible bathrooms thanks to help from the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce members, the town has made little headway on building its own facilities near Schouler Park.
Last month, selectmen discussed the complaints they received about the visitor center being closed Tuesdays and Wednesday. The visitor’s center is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Tuesday, Town Manager Tom Holmes and Chairman David Weathers provided an update. Originally, the meeting with the state and business leaders was to be held Thursday but it was rescheduled to Tuesday.
Holmes said Robert Vachon of New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs and Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford also attended.
Holmes and Weathers said they heard the state is paying $12.6 per hour for union staff to main their visitor centers and not getting enough applicants. What's more, New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs had to cut its budget by about 20 percent. The rest stop in Seabrook is the only one open 24 hours.
"We're not the only one screaming but we plan to be the loudest," said Holmes.
The Sun Wednesday reached out to Crawford by email.
"Everyone is trying to work together to provide services. We will be getting another porta potty making it three instead of two," said Crawford adding that will help. "Hoping to develop a Granite State Ambassador training program for volunteers in the area as they are sanctioned to work in the state info centers. Will have to adjust schedules to use the paid folks who clean bathrooms to continue cleaning bathrooms as a volunteer is unlikely to do that.
"The MWVCC has committed to assist the town in building a public restroom in North Conway Village if and when they are able to find grant money for this expenditure and will once again raise the funds to clean the New England Ski Museum rest areas when those funds run out at the end of July 2022 if we do not have another option."
(0) comments
