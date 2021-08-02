CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes has said that while the town waits for the courts to sort out issues pertaining to zoning and short-term rentals, all town codes are still being enforced.
In fact, the town recently told a short-term rental operator it wants to inspect her property for safety issues.
A July 9 letter to Noreen McGrath of Kingston from David Pandora, Conway building inspector, which was supplied to the Sun in response to a Right-To-Know request, says:
“Noreen K. McGrath, it has come to our attention that your rental property located at 310 Echo Acres Road in North Conway may have life safety issues that need to be addressed.
“Non-owner-occupied residential dwellings are subject to and must comply with all required life safety codes.”
Specifically, Pandora said he was looking for compliance with the International Residential Code (IRC 2015) along with NFPA 101 life safety code 2015 version. He asks that time be set up so that he and the local fire department could do the “necessary inspections.”
The Sun asked Holmes if the town sent out any other such letters to STR owners. He said Monday an STR owner named Waldo Guevara received three noise complaint letters in early July pertaining to properties at 10 Landsdown Lane, 168 Old Goshen Road and 462 Allard Farm Circuit.
The town has yet to hear a response from Guevara, Holmes said.
The town uses a company called Host Compliance to inventory short-term rentals. Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs checks the Host Compliance data to help the the town keep track of where the rentals are.
Holmes said STR websites don’t always list the address. Chatham and Albany also have Conway ZIP codes, so Gibbs has to make sure the rentals are really in Conway. The town is monitoring who is presently renting and who is not.
“In doing this research, we noted photographs on Ms. McGrath’s online STR listing that appeared to show a potentially unsafe sleeping area in the basement,” said Holmes.
Conway has adopted the 2015 International Building Code. Section R310 has requirements regarding emergency escape and rescue openings and section 314 has regulations regarding smoke alarms. The town is requesting an inspection of the property to insure these codes are being met and the sleeping areas are safe. To date, no inspection has been scheduled.
The letter itself doesn’t make it clear what the exact issue is.
Holmes included a response email from McGrath to Pandora that’s dated July 22.
“I tried calling yesterday to follow up on my email but only got to the general voicemail box,” said McGrath. “I would like to remedy this sooner rather than later. If you could let me know what the safety issue is, I can take care of it.”
Holmes on Monday provided more email exchanges between Pandora and McGrath. On July 27, Pandora informed her the concern was about emergency egress in the basement sleeping area depicted in her online advertisement. McGrath replied that she has a walk-out basement that isn’t shown in those photos and offered to provide photos.
“Noreen McGrath, thank you for your offer to send photographs; however, to do my job properly, I really have to physically conduct an on-site inspection. Please contact my office for a time that we can do so,” Pandora emailed back.
According to the property card, Echo Acres Road home is a ranch-style single-family home built in 1970.
Attempts to reach McGrath were unsuccessful as of press time.
