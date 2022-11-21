CONWAY — Cougar pride was on display than last Friday, when the entire Conway Elementary School student body participated in its 21st food drive to benefit the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church). Students bundled up and loaded up with non-perishable items to make their annual pilgrimage to stock the food pantry’s shelves.

The K-6 Cougars delivered just shy of 700 pounds of food (down from 1,136 pounds last year after it was postponed in 2020 due to COVID) in a little less than an hour.

