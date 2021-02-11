CONWAY — Talk of speeders and gun enthusiasts livened up an otherwise dry Conway Municipal Budget Committee session Wednesday night.
The committee met at 6 p.m. at Kennett High School, holding hearings on the Center Conway, East Conway and Redstone Fire Precinct annual budgets, as well as the town and school budgets.
Afterward, the committee voted its recommendations on the town warrant articles, setting the stage for town deliberative session March 1, where residents can alter warrant articles ahead of a town ballot vote in April.
Some of the most interesting comments of the night came from budgeteers Michael Fougere and chairman Jim LeFebvre regarding a police proposal for an $8,500 radar speed trailer (Article 18).
Police Chief Chris Mattei said he may have secured a grant that would cover half the cost of the trailer. In addition to reminding drivers to follow posted speed limits, he said the solar powered trailer collects data about when speeders are most prevalent in the area, so officer patrols can be scheduled where speeding is most likely to occur.
Speaking as a citizen "who lives on West Side Road," LeFebvre said, "that place looks more likely Indy 500 on occasion."
Mattei replied that catching speeders on that road is "like shooting fish in a barrel some days" but he doesn't have the manpower to put a patrol out there 24/7.
Fougere flagged East Conway Road, where he lives, as another speed zone and asked whether police have a "tip line" where people can complain about speeders there. He said numerous "minis" — meaning small cars — have been zipping through his neighborhood.
"We had a road rally last weekend where there must have been 40 to 50 minis go by the house," said Fougere, adding the rallies seem to last about two hours.
Mattei agreed speeders are an issue there.
"East Conway Road is obviously a hot spot for us," said Mattei, adding it's posted at 40 mph. "We do try to patrol that quite often. I know I try to get out there a couple times a week myself.
He added: "A radar trailer would be great to be able to put out there and help curtail that a little bit and get some more data to find out the exact times. But as far as the tip line goes, the best way is to call dispatch direct and let them know what's going on and if there's an officer available, we will definitely send them out there."
Mattei said the police department can be reached at (603) 356-5715.
The budget committee members voted 11-1 to recommend the speed trailer article to voters. Budgeteer Peter Donohoe was in the minority. He said the expense should come from the operating budget.
John Colbath, selectmen's representative to the budget committee, said Mattei did a good job cutting the fluff out of his budget and that selectmen and police were offering the trailer as a warrant article because they wanted voters to have a choice of buying it or not.
The selectmen's proposed noise ordinance, Article 23, also generated discussion after Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli introduced the ordinance proposal because Town Manager Tom Holmes is recovering from COVID-19.
The ordinance had been discussed by the planning board in a discussion surrounding the regulation of short-term rentals.
DegliAngeli said the ordinance would prohibit various types of noise like the kind that comes from heavy equipment or music speaker. He said the ordinance is modeled after one used in Durham.
Budgeteer Erik Corbett asked if there was a decibel threshold, and DegliAngeli said that there isn't.
"We're not going to go with decibels," said DegliAngelli. "If you're using a heavy equipment and digging beyond the established times, we're going to consider that noise."
Conway resident Bill Marvel asked: "What if you cut your own firewood and your neighbor is a suburbanite who doesn't like that? What if you're siting in your rifle, and your neighbor doesn't like firearms?"
DegliAngeli responded that the ordinance would prohibit the use of tools like chainsaws after 10 p.m. and before 6 a.m.
"So fire away at 1:30 or 2:30 p.m. and probably aim the other way from this house," quipped DegliAngeli.
The ordinance also says excessive and unnecessarily loud noises that annoy others would be barred.
Fougere asked what would be "excessive gunfire," and DegliAngeli said he didn't want to touch that question.
Fougere said he has one neighbor that shoots his gun for two hours and then another neighbor starts firing, too.
"So it's a combat of noise from two different angles," said Fougere. "I feel like I'm living in the wild west."
DegliAngeli got a laugh out of Fougere when he asked, "Have you considered buying a bazooka?"
Colbath suggested Fougere call Mattei if he feels his neighbors are being unreasonable. Colbath added that this is Conway's first attempt at a noise ordinance and it can be revised over time.
Budgeteers voted unanimously to recommend the noise ordinance.
Information about the town operating budget is described in a handout prepared by staff called "Budget Committee Public Hearing Town of Conway Proposed 2021 Operating Budget And Warrant Articles." The budget narrative in the packet was signed by Holmes.
The proposed budget totals $12,082,831 which is an increase of about $345,000 or about 2.9 percent over the prior year's appropriation.
The operating budget will be proposed in Article 7. Budgeteers supported the Article in a 9-3 vote with LeFebvre, Bill Aughton and Bob Drinkhall in the minority.
"I personally believe we ought to go to the default budget on the town and reduce (spending) by about $200,000 plus or minus," said LeFebvre.
LeFebvre asked about Holmes' condition. DegliAngeli replied Holmes was still at home Wednesday evening with COVID-19. LeFebvre said he wished him well.
"I talk to him daily," said DegliAngeli, adding Holmes appeared by Zoom at the selectmen's meeting Tuesday. "He was tired today, but he seems to have turned a corner. He's feeling good about it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.