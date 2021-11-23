CONCORD — The N.H. Executive Council Wednesday approved hiring SE Group of Burlington, Vt., to undertake a two-phase project to study and design an expansion of six state park campgrounds, including Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, Mollidgewock State Park in Errol and Crawford Notch State Park.
Under the terms of the contract for Phase 1, SE Group will assess opportunities to expand camping at each of the six campgrounds, which include Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham and the two campgrounds at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.
The firm will present a summary of feasibility and design options for each park and an executive summary that assesses the overall feasibility.
The completion date for Phase I is Oct. 12, 2022, at a cost not to exceed $496,959.
The state will then enter into a separate contract with SE Group for Phase 2, which will be the design of the expansion. The scope of the work will be determined by the results of the Phase 1 feasibility study.
The executive council in June authorized spending $22.6 million in federal American Rescue Act and State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds the state is receiving to upgrade the aging state park system. Out of that total, $7.7 million was allocated to improve and expand the state park campgrounds.
SE Group was selected out of five firms that responded to the state’s request for qualifications to undertake the two-phase project.
The state park campgrounds have seen increased demand as COVID-19 spurred an unprecedented number of visitors. Last year, campground occupancy was up 7 percent over 2019 even with five campgrounds closed because of staff shortages and capacity limited to 50 percent for the first two months of the season.
Jericho Mountain State Park is especially popular because of the motorized recreation in the park and region. Jericho currently has 20 camping sites — five cabins, six tents, and nine RV sites. The plan is to develop a new camping area near the beach with cabins and RV sites.
Mollidgewock State Park, located within the Thirteen Mile Woods along the Androscoggin River, currently has 44 primitive tent sites. There the initial plan is to invest in new tent and cabin sites as well as a park office and visitors center.
