CONWAY — Carrie Burkett is leaving her job as executive director of North Conway Community Center to become a communications and development specialist at Memorial Hospital.
Burkett has guided the center over the past three years through significant growth of programs as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have loved leading an organization, and I have loved the creativity and the problem solving that comes along with it,” Burkett told the Sun in an interview last week, adding that she looks forward to growing in her new job at the hospital.
“Memorial Hospital is just such an important part of all of our lives,” she said. “I’m excited to dig deeper into this position of really understanding what makes the hospital such an important resource for our community and sharing those stories of how it touches people’s lives.”
Burkett's last day at the community center is Aug. 12.
The nearly 75-year-old non-profit North Conway Community Center was still settling into its new digs when Burkett took the helm in 2019.
The new building was completed, debt-free, in 2015, under the leadership of then-Executive Director Ryan Sommer. It replaced the 1948-built center, which is now a branch of the New England Ski Museum.
Sommer, then 41, left in 2017 direct Saco’s Parks and Recreation Department after 13 years at NCCC.
Burkett, 36, who grew up in Jackson, has fond memories of taking part in activities at the old center. But it was small, she said, with one main hall on the first floor and a large basement. The new building has a larger gymnasium, as well as a fitness room, kitchen, arts room and meeting rooms.
“The new facility opened up new possibilities and people have been eager to take them up. The community just started saying we want to be in this space,” Burkett said. “My role was making a good system so we can just plug people into the calendar.”
That’s particularly necessary for a center that has a full-time staff of two — Burkett and Program Coordinator Leann Brown-Muzerall — and part-time maintenance and custodial positions.
In addition to continuing longtime programs of basketball, teen activities and summer camps, the center has added several sports programs for children, youth and adults, including a popular pickleball program, as well as games like canasta, mah jongg and Magic the Gathering, sewing groups and acoustic jam sessions.
The center also hosts a weekly outdoor farmers market and Mount Washington Valley Band concerts at the gazebo on Tuesdays.
The COVID pandemic brought challenges. “Our mission is to bring people together in-person, and here we were, not able to do that. So we consciously and carefully figured out how to slowly come back and really looked at the needs of the community,” she said.
“I think that is the key, just listening to and understanding the community and what they need and want.”
The pandemic also brought new opportunities as when people were concerned about being inside for youth basketball, Burkett started youth mountain biking and youth Nordic skiing in Whitaker Woods.
“I hope that my time here and my investment of my energy in this space continues to help grow this organization to continue to meet the needs of the community,” she said.
North Conway Community Center Board President Sheryl Kovalik said Burkett will be missed.
“She’s done a lot of great things for the center,” Kovalik said. “We are so grateful for the work she’s done to put some systems and processes in place that make it more cost effective for us and easier for us to be sustainable.”
The board has begun advertising to fill the position, and Kovalik suggested that anyone interested in the job not focus too much on whether their resume matches the job description.
Kovalik said the word “center” is not a euphemism.
“It’s been the core of our community for a long time,” she said, and the board is hoping to find a new director who understands its importance and has a strong love of the community.
“We want someone local,” she said. “If you love the community and love the idea of the center, don’t write us off before you talk to us. You could be a good fit.”
Fellow board member Tim Scott, who served as interim director between Sommer and Burkett, and mentored Burkett when she became director, also said her leaving is a loss.
“I believe she is a great person and has done a terrific job and I’m sorry for the North Conway Community Center that she’s leaving,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tim Kershner. Memorial Hospital's communications director, posted a welcome to Burkett on its Facebook page, noting, “She will be working with the communications department to educate and increase public awareness about health-care services provided and available to our community, and with the hospital’s foundation department in building and implementing a strong fundraising program.”
Burkett starts at the hospital Aug. 22.
In a way, Burkett said, going to work at the hospital will bring her full circle back to a career in health care she pursued in college.
After graduating from Kennett High School in 2004, she attended the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., graduating in 2008 with a degree in dietetics. After that she became an Americorps Vista volunteer in Burlington as a community garden and nutrition coordinator.
“That was really the world I wanted to be in, nutrition, gardening, fresh local food,” she said, “I thought I’m doing this really meaningful work, but this doesn’t feel like my community. I really wanted to move home.”
She moved back to the valley and married Matt Burkett, now bar manager at Ledge Brewery in Intervale. They live off the grid on the property in Jackson where Carrie grew up.
She worked as a teacher for several years before joining the community center. She earned her master’s degree in elementary education from Plymouth State University and worked as the Project SUCCEED site director at John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway, then as a teacher at the Robert Frost Public Charter School in Conway and the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine.
Whether she’s at the community center or as a teacher or doing outreach for the hospital, Burkett said it is building relationships with people in the community that is important to her.
“And that is what I think is what is so transferrable from my experience (at the community center) to going to the hospital — that relationship building and understanding people’s stories and how they fit in and why is this space meaningful to them,” she said, “I think that is going to be a huge part of what I will be doing what I’m really excited about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.