Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche (center, flanked by Aimee Frechette and Bill Marvel) explains to his fellow facilities use committee members what the configuration would look like if the sixth-grade as moved to the middle school on Tuesday afternoon in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Conway Budget Committee member Frank Jost said there is not a substantial educational gain to moving the sixth grade into the middle school unless an elementary school is also closed. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The consensus of the Conway School Board’s ad hoc school-closure committee: There is little benefit to moving the district’s sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School unless the district were to close an elementary school.
Members of the committee, which met Tuesday, are Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca of the school board; budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel; Superintendent Kevin Richard; Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
“To summarize, we’re looking at a similar educational delivery that can be assured if we moved the sixth grade to the middle school but not really an improved environment,” Jost said. “It will cost another $100,000 for an extra teacher and $100,000 or so to the sending towns, but essentially no improvement.”
Wilson said: “For me, the pros are, you’re in the same building for three years, you get the sixth grade all together so they can collaborate.”
But, she said, “You’re not going to change much of what kids are going to learn in their sixth-grade experience. They’re still going to get math and science and social studies and those pieces. ... Different unified arts and after-school activities are a huge piece that will change. That will be a lot trickier.”
“If this conversation is bundled with the closing of an elementary school, this could certainly be done,” Frechette said.
The Conway School Board on Aug. 8 voted to move the sixth grade to Kennett Middle for the 2023-24 school year. Voting in favor were Cassie Capone, Barbara Lyons, Ryan Wallace and Randy Davison. In the minority were Capozzoli and Mosca.
On Aug. 22, the board reversed its decision, with Lyons and Wallace apologizing to a crowd of about 60 people for their previous votes, saying all the stakeholders should have had an opportunity to weigh in.
The school closure committee reconvened Dec. 1.
Based on Oct. 1 statistics, Conway Elementary has an enrollment of 201 K-6 students; Pine Tree, 221; John H. Fuller Elementary, 177. Kennett Middle has 235 7th and 8th-grade students; and Kennett High has 700 ninth-through-12th-graders.
The 2023-24 school year is projected to have 81 sixth-graders across the three elementary schools. For 2024-25, 77 is the projected number.
Grade 6-8 teachers with principals Katy Bedley (Conway El), Danielle Nutting (John Fuller), Frechette and Biche met earlier this month to brainstorm educational plans if the sixth grade moves to the middle school.
“The team considered the needs of the sixth-grade students relative to core academics, unified arts and social/emotional integration within a school,” Biche said Tuesday. “It was the unanimous opinion of the team that those needs are being met.”
Biche added: “We looked at three different options for programming: a three-year loop, which we eliminated due to high enrollments for that method along with having six-eight classes and the periods only being 40 minutes long; (and) separating the eighth grade, which we eliminated due to transitioning SAU 13 students at the seventh-grade level and the amount of transition support needed for many eighth-grade students.”
“We even went down the rabbit hole ... to multi-age classes,” said Frechette. “But that multi-age idea is far more complicated to achieve.”
The team liked an option where the sixth grade would be separate from the seventh and eighth grades. Under that format, “the team recommended that the sixth grade have six classroom teachers working in pairs,” Biche said. “Each pair would be a math/science teacher paired with a literary/social studies teacher.
He added: “Each pair would align with a seventh and eighth-grade team and be considered a part of the team for team-level activities and integration. This will provide a transition for students from hacking one teacher in the lower grades to having two in the sixth grade and four in grades seven and eight. In addition to the six sixth-grade classroom teachers, we would also add a full-time reading specialist.”
With three grades at the middle school, Biche said there would need to be three lunch periods.
A move would also necessitate a change in the sixth-graders’ school day. Classes start at 8:30 a.m. in the elementary schools and 7:40 a.m. in the middle school. Dismissal would be earlier at the middle school, which sparked the conversation into extra-curricular activities and sports. Currently, the sixth grade takes part in the after-school Project SUCCEED program, something not offered at the middle school.
Another wrinkle: Would the sixth grade play sports with the seventh and eighth grades or continue attending Conway Rec?
“It might be one thing for cross-country running where the safety (of the sixth-grader) isn’t an issue,” said Biche. “And we run against teams who run their fifth grade, grades five through eight, but you’re not going to put a sixth-grader on the line against an eighth-grader in the fall in football. Same thing with baseball.”
“It’s becoming kind of obvious how much the system is geared toward activities that really don’t have much to do with education,” Marvel said.
