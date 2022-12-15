CONWAY — The consensus of the Conway School Board’s ad hoc school-closure committee: There is little benefit to moving the district’s sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School unless the district were to close an elementary school.

Members of the committee, which met Tuesday, are Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca of the school board; budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel; Superintendent Kevin Richard; Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.

