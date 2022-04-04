CONWAY — A Conway School District committee exploring the concept of closing a school met for the first time Thursday and discussed a couple possible options for delivering K-8 education in the future.
The committee chair is Joe Mosca, who sits on the school board with fellow committee members Jessica Whitelaw and Michelle Capozzoli (Joe Lentini is an alternate). It also includes budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel, along with Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and two principals — Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School.
The committee’s goal is to determine what K-8 education would look like if an elementary school were closed. It will present a recommendation to the school board and the public in June.
The school board has the authority to close an elementary school on its own but may choose to put the decision in voters’ hands.
Richard said the committee will be looking at “both K-2 and 3-5 schools and the option of two K-5 schools for comparison’s sake. There is consensus that grade 6 would have to go to Kennett Middle in order to close an elementary school. There has been no real discussion about which elementary school would be closed.”
Mosca said: “If you have (kindergarten through second grade) in one building, you have more flexibility with teachers and staffing, again, the same with (grade three through five). ... From what I hear, when I talk to different people, they think that’s the best way to go.”
The general consensus seemed to be that if an elementary school were to close, the sixth grade should move to the middle school but no formal vote was taken.
Marvel objected to the extra transition (of moving to different schools), but Wilson and Mosca said the proposed system would be less of a shock for students. Students from three elementary schools now converge at the middle school for seventh grade. With the new system, the entire peer group of students moving from second to third grade would move together.
“You have to remember those kids aren’t transitioning into a new group of kids,” said Wilson. “That core group of kids sticks together and goes to a different building. So it’s not like your Pine Tree sixth-graders coming into the middle school, then all of a sudden having to acclimate to a new building, new teachers and new peers.
“That peer group stays together, so, the transition isn’t as significant as it would be when it’s going from a small group to a different group of kids each time,” she said.
Another related issue is that some families are moving around town frequently and some children attend multiple elementary schools over the course of their schooling. “Less than 50 percent of the students who started kindergarten finish all six grades in one school,” said Richard.
Jost mentioned declining birthrates at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital. The Sun confirmed that in 2012 and 2013, there were 249 and 251 babies born, respectively, at the hospital. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic took hold, there were 209 births. In both 2020 and 2021, 200 babies were born.
Mosca said future discussions will center on which elementary school could close and what to do with that school building if it should occur. He said in his opinion, the choice would be between John H. Fuller in North Conway and Pine Tree in Center Conway.
He said it would make no sense to close Conway Elementary because it’s on the same campus as Kennett Middle School and the SAU 9 administration building.
Capozzoli said the school board has said the same thing about Conway El in the past.
She and Mosca both agreed that the committee needs some financial data and logistical data before making any major decisions.
The committee next meets April 14 at 3:30 p.m.
“Ultimately, whatever the school board decides, there’s going to be backlash,” said Mosca.
