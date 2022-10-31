OSSIPEE — Carroll County Commissioner Matt Plache denies having a conflict of interest for taking a consulting job with a regional broadband committee that got funds to hire a consultant from the county commissioners.
The board of commissioners consists of Terry McCarth (chair), Kimberly Tessari and Plache.
Last year, the county was awarded $9.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Subsequently, a host of non-profits and civic organizations asked the county for monetary support.
Among the recipients of ARPA money was the Carroll County Communication District Planning Committee, which has members coming from most of the towns in the county, including Conway.
In 2020, Plache, an attorney who specializes in broadband issues, ran on a platform of bringing better internet to Carroll County. He served on the Carroll County Broadband Committee, which was a forerunner of the district planning committee.
The commissioners apparently approved giving the planning committee $30,000 sometime between November 2021 and late March 2022. The committee released a request for proposal seeking consultants in June. On Aug. 10, the committee unanimously awarded the job to Plache.
An invoice from the committee to the commissioners to pay Plache the $30,000 was dated Sept. 8, and a check went to the committee Sept. 27. McCarthy signed the check along with Deputy Treasurer Pam Berlind.
One member of the county legislative delegation, state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), is crying foul.
"I think that the county needs to get to the bottom of this so the people of Carroll County have a clear understanding of what happened and if there is any violation of ethics," she told the Sun. "There may or may not, but we need to know."
Plache denied any conflict. He said he was told, and Aug. 10 committee minutes confirm, Plache had the winning request-for-proposal response.
"I can't help it if my response was the best," said Plache. "It's all above board."
Asked if anyone in an official capacity has called Plache to look into this issue, Plache said no one has. He said it looks to him like the people who complained to the Sun were politically motivated.
"I can't help thinking this is not a coincidence coming up right before the election," said Plache, who is facing a re-election challenge from Democrat Theresa Swanick.
Planning committee minutes from Aug. 10 show that at that time Plache and Montroll Otettinger & Barquit of Burlington, Vt., were the only ones to apply for the consulting gig.
Several committee members said the Montroll proposal was vague.
Committee chair Diane Jarecki said the bid proposal was sent to seven individuals as well as being posted to the (county website), the Aug. 8 minutes state.
Committee member Mary Cronin is quoted in the Aug. 10 minutes as stating there could be "a potential conflict with respect to payment since Matthew Place is a county commissioner."
Jarecki said Plache in his proposal would recuse himself (apparently from county broadband discussions) and had signed some conflict-of-interest form.
On Wednesday, Plache explained that the committee's proposal request had a page to disclose potential conflicts of interest.
"Everything was revealed in that," said Plache, adding he said he's a county commissioner. "I will recuse myself from any votes at the county as on the county commission, having anything to do with the planning committee. So, if the planning committee were to ask for more money from the county, I wouldn't be part of that vote."
On Thursday, Plache said the recusal takes care of any potential conflict of interest. McCarthy, Thursday, said that the commissioners don't tell each other what they can do for work on their own time.
"If they have a job, they have a job," said McCarthy, adding Plache informed the board he was hired as a consultant.
Plache explained the purpose of the planning committee. He said that state law allows multiple towns to come together to create communications districts. The communications districts can help member towns get grants for broadband infrastructure. They also create efficiencies for negotiating with internet providers and provide a clearing house of useful broadband news between member towns.
In March of 2023, towns involved in the planning committee will be asked to vote on whether they join the district. Membership would not cost towns anything.
Plache said his role as a consultant has been to help the committee write a proposed district agreement between the towns, which must be approved by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Plache said he will also sit on a series of public hearings in towns that propose warrant articles in 2023 asking voters' permission to join the district.
"The idea is to get really high speed state-of-the-art broadband, hopefully fiber optic to every doorway in Carroll County," said Plache, adding this could take three or four years.
Plache has not invoiced his work yet but says he expects his bill will be much lower than $30,000. At the Sept. 7, planning committee meeting, Jarecki announced the contract with Plache had been signed and he would work at a rate of $160 per hour, which was a discount from the original rate of $200.
In a phone interview Thursday, Jarecki said members felt comfortable with Plache because he would recuse himself from future county votes relative to the planning committee's work.
She said it "made sense" to hire him because he is local and wouldn't charge travel expenses which would be costly for Vermont-based consultants who would need to travel to over a dozen towns.
The commissioners likely awarded the money March 17 because the planning committee meeting minutes of March 23 said the $30,000 request had been granted.
However, commissioners' March 17 meeting minutes don't mention the request at all. So, it's unclear when the commissioners voted to send the money to the district planning committee and if the vote was unanimous or not.
Commissioners seemed supportive but moved on without making a formal decision. Plache discussed Broadband at a Nov. 18, 2021, public hearing on possible ARPA money uses.
McCarthy on Wednesday, said she recalled voting on giving the district planning committee money but due to an apparent "oversight" it seems that the vote was not recorded. She said votes on other ARPA expenditures were recorded.
In June, the District Planning Committee put out a request for proposal. At their meeting Aug. 10, the committee unanimously awarded the job to Plache. Voting were Rick Hiland of Albany, Stephen Berry of Brookfield, Marshall Goldberg of Brookfield, John Border of Eaton, Chuck Fuller of Effingham, Diane Jarecki, of Effingham, Linda Mailhot of Freedom, Ben Klaus of Hales Location, David Walker of Harts Location, Bill Lord of Madison, Bill Gassman Moultonborough, Bob Murray of Tuftonboro; Zoom Bill Houk of Hales of Location, Cronin of Madison, Anthony Chehayl of Tamworth.
On Aug. 5, 2021, Hiland, who was then chair of the Carroll County Broadband Committee, came to the county commissioners to explain that the communications district planning committee was being created and it would be a "good thing" for the committee to have a consulting firm for a cost of up to $30,000.
