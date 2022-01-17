CONWAY — Thanks to a strong community effort, the Lutheran Church of the Nativity housed a makeshift warming center for people in need when an arctic blast hit the region over the weekend followed by significant snowfall Monday.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron said he recorded -7-degree temperatures Sunday morning at his West Side Road home. He said temperatures can vary a lot throughout the region, and a reading of -19 was recorded at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine.
A powerful winter storm blew in early Monday, and by 12:30 p.m., about 7.6 inches had accumulated, and Bergeron estimated North Conway would end up receiving more than 10 inches. He said the snow appeared to be coming down at about an inch an hour at times.
But prior to the snow was the cold. Last Friday, White Horse Recovery’s Facebook page announced the Lutheran church on Grove Street in North Conway would host a warming shelter to get people out of the cold.
Pastor Nathan Hall said Monday the shelter in the church basement served a total of four people, three of whom stayed overnight. One came back a second night. He said one person been sleeping in a tent and two had been sleeping in their cars.
Hall said the idea came about when Kim Whitefeather of Tri-County Community Action Program and Eric Moran of White Horse Recovery talked with him about dealing with the nasty weather.
“We realized we had a holiday weekend coming up, the hotels were going to be full and it seemed like there wasn’t much other emergency plan in place,” said Hall. “So, we just started making something up.”
They consulted Conway’s Emergency Management Director Steve Solomon and Memorial Hospital about opening the warming shelter and were able to muster enough volunteers to operate it 24/7, with two volunteers per shift, one of whom would be a supervisor who could help with addiction/mental health issues that tend to coincide with homelessness.
“We wanted to make sure we had someone who was capable of handling those situations,” said Hall, who later added there were no issues at the shelter and “everyone got along great.”
Volunteers came from the Church of the Nativity and its homeless day center, The Way Station, as well as other local churches and White Horse Recovery.
“It was sort of a last-minute but community effort largely made possible by the networking that we had done,” Hall said, including Whitefeather of Tri-County CAP and Dan Levigne of the Way Station.
Moran called a learning experience. “Even though the numbers were a little lower than I had hoped for, we still kept people from dying,” he said.
As a nod to COVID concerns, they ended up hanging up plastic sheeting to separate sleeping areas. Masks were also required inside the building and the coalition provided an air purifier.
Hall said he would like to open the shelter again in some form or fashion but that will require careful planning and organization.
What’s needed, said Hall, is an organized administrator to organize shifts and secure food. They would also need volunteers. “I ended up spending two or three nights overnight there, and so I’m running a bit short on sleep,” said Hall.
Asked what he would like to tell the community, Hall said, “Say for me, thank you to everyone, because this was such a group effort. And I felt deeply grateful for the work that so many people put into it.”
