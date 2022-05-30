CONCORD — A Center Ossipee man was sentenced to 19 years in prison by a federal court Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced this week.
In February 2021, through an online undercover operation, federal investigators identified Kyle Amaral, 29, as an active trader of child exploitation images and a member of an online community devoted to the sexual exploitation of children.
Investigators obtained search warrants for his home as well as for a social media company, which confirmed that Amaral sexually abused a child entrusted to his care and produced videos and images of that abuse, which he actively traded with other individuals over the internet.
Amaral had pleaded guilty Feb. 15. After serving his sentence, he will be on supervised release for 10 years.
“Protecting children from harm is a paramount obligation of the law-enforcement community,” said Young.
“As this case demonstrates, we will aggressively investigate and prosecute child exploitation crimes. When a child predator is convicted, my office will seek substantial prison sentences as children are among the most vulnerable members of our communities. I am grateful for the hard work of our law-enforcement partners who assisted us in holding this defendant accountable for his utterly reprehensible criminal conduct," she added.
Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge for the Homeland Security Investigations’ New England Field Office said Tuesday: “Today’s sentence reflects the gravity of the crimes Amaral committed. The abuse and exploitation of children leaves deep scars on the victims and on our community and with this sentence, we remove one more perpetrator from the streets."
Lt. Eric Kinsman, commander of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, stated: “The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is happy with the outcome of this investigation. We are proud to work with our local and federal law-enforcement partners and will continue to aggressively investigate these crimes and protect the children of New Hampshire."
This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam T. Le.
According to court documents and statements made in court, in February 2021, investigators identified a series of chats involving images and videos of child sexual abuse that were posted by Amaral over a social networking platform called Kik messenger.
One of them involved a 4-second video file where a man later identified as Amaral with a young girl ,who is called "Minor Victim A." The male in the video had a wound on his left hand and was wearing a yellow shirt.
Investigators learned his IP addresses and executed a search warrant for his home on Feb. 20, 2021. The plea agreement says investigators found linens and clothing that matched images and videos of Minor Victim A.
They also seized a smartphone that was tied to the Kik account. After applying for a search warrant, investigators said they found more images in the account.
Based on court documents found in the federal courts' Public Access to Court Electronic Records system, Amaral apparently agreed to be held in custody last April.
It also appears that Amaral is facing a state-level charge of felonious sexual assault in Carroll County Superior Court, according to court documents. It appears he is to be scheduled for plea and sentencing June 6.
