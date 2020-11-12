OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners will host a public hearing on the county budget for the first time next Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in person at the Delegation Room of the County Administration Building and via Zoom.
To get get Zoom instructions, email lmorse@carrollcountynh.net or call the business office at (603) 539-7751.
The draft budget will be available to look at on carrollcountynh.net.
In Carroll County government, the local legislative delegation, consisting of 15 state representatives, approve county budgets that the commissioners manage with help from department heads.
In the fall, department heads make budget requests to the commissioners, then commissioners present the delegation with a proposed budget in December and then the delegation works on it until April.
In previous years, the only public hearing that was held happened in early December when the budget changes hands from the commissioners to the delegation. These hearings are usually sparsely attended and scheduled in the morning.
This year, the commissioners are holding a budget hearing before they turn the budget over to the delegation. They are expected to finish the budget the following morning, Nov. 18.
According to Commissioner's Chair Amanda Bevard, the draft budget is $35.2 million, which is up 1.4 percent over last year's budget of $34.7 million. The other commissioners are David Babson (R-Ossipee) and Terry McCarthy (R-Conway).
County government includes a nursing home, a jail, a sheriff's office, the county attorney's office and the registry of deeds.
The county's new chief financial officer, Fergus Cullen, described the budget as a “work in progress” and stressed it would be “premature” to fixate on the bottom line.
“The budget for 2020 was $34.7 million, and people should expect a modest increase consistent with changes in inflation and the consumer price index,” said Cullen. “There is no major new spending, and we are not adding new positions. This is a level-funded, status quo budget appropriate for uncertain economic times.”
“Roughly one-third of the budget supports the nursing home. Add to that the jail and the sheriff’s department and you’re up to half the budget,” said Cullen. “There is very little in the budget that is truly discretionary.”
County officials continue to look for uses for the old nursing home which was replaced in 2011. As of now, the commissioners are looking at turning it into a day care and office space for county staff.
At Tuesday's Conway Selectmen’s meeting, town officials discussed how there was no homeless shelter in Carroll County and needy people seeking such services are sent away to places like Dover and Laconia or put up in hotels. Selectman Carl Thibodeau suggested the old county nursing home would be a good place to put a shelter.
“With some effort, I think it would get pulled together, maybe it could be made to function,” said Thibodeau.
The delegation will have its public hearing on Dec.7. The new delegation, elected Nov. 3 will be accepting the budget from the present board of commissioners. The newly elected commissioners Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) will be sworn-in in January. They replace Bevard and Babson respectively.
The present legislative delegation now consists of Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Tom Buco (D-Conway), Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro), Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), and William Marsh (R-Brookfield).
In December, the new delegation will consist of Burroughs, Buco, Umberger, Woodcock, Knirk, Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Cordelli, Crawford, Avellani, Nelson, and Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Marsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.