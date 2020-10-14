OSSIPEE — Two candidates are seeking one Carroll County Commissioner seat for District 3. Democrat Chip Albee of Tuftonboro is squaring off against Matthew Plache of Wolfeboro in Nov. 3's general election. The current District 3 Commissioner Amanda Bevard declined to seek re-election. Below are their candidate essays, describing their accomplishments and hopes for the county. — Daymond Steer
Chip Albee
My name is Chip Albee, and I am running for Carroll County Commissioner. Although I am running for the District 3 seat, the whole county votes for its commissioners.
I am a native of Carroll County and have lived in Tuftonboro since 1973. I grew up in Wolfeboro, and my family roots in Carroll County stretch back to the 1700s. Currently, I am serving my second consecutive term as a Tuftonboro selectman, a post I held in the early 2000s. I was elected a Carroll County commissioner in 2008 and have also served as the county treasurer when there was a resignation of the sitting treasurer.
While serving as a county commissioner, I was instrumental in getting our new nursing home designed and constructed, on time, and $3 million under budget. For my efforts, I was named the New Hampshire County Commissioner of the year in 2010.
During the last few years, we have been subject to one mismanagement issue after another by our board of commissioners, from employee lawsuits for wrongful termination to unaudited financial statements to no action at all on reutilizing the former nursing home building for revenue to offset taxes, and on and on. The taxpayers and residents of Carroll County deserve better.
If elected, my goals would be to create revenue to offset taxes by repurposing the former nursing home and restarting the county farm for commercially viable agricultural production; reduce long term expenses by installing a solar farm for electricity generation, reestablish commonsense accounting practices and fiscal responsibility and manage the 300-plus employees of the county with dignity. Avoiding unnecessary expenses and taking advantage of opportunities for revenue to offset taxes are skills that have been missing from our board of commissioners. I have done it before and I will do it again.
County government is important, so please vote all the way to the bottom of the ballot, where you will find the candidates for the county, and I ask for your vote this November. Thank you.
Matthew Plache
My name is Matthew Plache, and I’m running for Carroll County commissioner from District 3.
First and foremost, I am a husband and a father. My wife and I have been married for 22 years, and we are blessed with three wonderful children, ranging in age from 16 to 21. We live on a farm in Wolfeboro, where we raise ducks, pigs, chickens, goats, sheep, dogs and horses, and sometimes beef. We also breed Great Pyrenees dogs that we use as livestock guardian dogs. Our Pyrenees pups are living and working on farms all over New England.
I grew up in Western New York State. I went to Cornell University and went to law school at the University of Chicago. I have been a lawyer for 34 years. My practice has focused on environmental law and telecommunications law. For years, I kept an office in Washington, D.C., and have represented all kinds of private companies and government entities before federal agencies.
My clients have included major cities such as Los Angeles, Milwaukee, San Antonio and Albuquerque, and states such as Texas, New Mexico and Iowa. I’ve negotiated and closed hundreds of deals, and represented clients in numerous agency proceedings.
Practicing before the FCC, I have worked extensively on mobile communications and broadband issues, representing carriers, as well as police and fire agencies all over the country.
I believe strongly in public service. Currently, I serve on Wolfeboro’s Budget Committee and also on Wolfeboro’s Agriculture Commission. I am also a member of the Carroll County Broadband Committee.
As a commissioner, I will promote openness, accountability, public disclosure, sound financial practices and following the laws applicable to county governance and finance. A major issue faced by the county is the current financial disarray. Not that the county doesn’t have enough money, but the county’s finance systems aren’t what they should be. Audits are not being completed timely, and financial information is not being made available to the delegation upon request. With a $34 million budget, the county needs to be modernized. We need to look forward, not backwards.
The county needs someone who will be willing to make difficult decisions, establish priorities, be a manager, while ensuring that department heads have the resources they need to do their jobs. I believe in taking a team approach to solving problems, not casting blame or pointing a finger, but working with everyone to fix things. That means evaluating the budget process and providing for greater taxpayer input. It means studying the recommendations from performance audits and actually implementing them where there are places for improvement.
One thing I know is the double-digit tax increase we’ve seen in the last two years cannot be sustained. And they shouldn’t be needed if we are doing things right.
I am a strong supporter of public safety. This is something important for me. For years, I have represented public safety agencies — police and fire — throughout our nation. On Wolfeboro’s budget committee, I act as liaison to Wolfeboro’s police department. Commissioners play an important role overseeing budgets and employment issues for the county sheriff, county prosecutor, county corrections and county dispatch. I believe we should be supporting the men and women who look out for our safety, especially with all that's going on this year.
A major issue faced by Carroll County is the need for better broadband service. This is something I know something about based on my work as a telecommunications attorney. For example 10 years ago, I got a $54 million broadband grant for the state of New Mexico and helped the state build the system. As the county’s representative to Carroll County Broadband, I’m very active and work closely with the Committee Chairs on legislation. Last week, at the request of the chair, I drafted comments to the FCC on some important broadband issues. As commissioner, I will work closely with our delegation members and state senator to get sensible laws passed, as well as funding, to promote better broadband in Carroll County.
If anyone has any questions or would like to talk, I can be reached at (603) 630- 9422. Thank you for your time and consideration, and I would be grateful for your vote on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.