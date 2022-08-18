Buttigieg in Berlin in 2019.jpg

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is seen in Berlin City Hall in 2019 when he was campaigning for president. Buttigieg will be in Berlin on Aug. 26 to discuss the city’s snowmelt project. The DOT has approved a $19.5 million grant to the city to cover the cost of the project. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

BERLIN — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Berlin on Aug. 26 to meet with city officials and showcase the snowmelt project.

News of his visit was announced at the city council meeting Monday night.

