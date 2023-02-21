JACKSON — Jackson police sounded the alarm on car break-ins with a Facebook post Monday.
“Car break-ins were reported at the Rocky Branch trailhead near the Dana Place on Route 16,” said the post. “DO NOT leave valuables visible within your car. Favorite targets of thieves are wallets, purses, portable electronics and loose cash. Report suspicious activity immediately. Be smart and be safe!”
Perley said there were two reports of cars broken into on Saturday while the victims hiked to Mount Isolation.
“It’s a perennial problem with the increased parking and activity, this time of year due to school winter breaks at the various trailheads and remote parking areas, the opportunity for thievery increases, and criminals exploit and take advantage of those opportunities,” said Perley, adding he heard about other break-ins in area communities. “Fortunately, we only had two.”
Perley said often times these are “smash and grab” type incidents where windows are broken. The damage is often misdemeanor level.
“That is often predicated by them seeing high value items inside the car,” said Perley. Items include cash, wallets, purses, sporting items and electronics.
Perley said police have been able to identify a “notorious” car theft suspect from out of state who is thought to have committed a number of car break ins over the the summer.
“He hit a bunch of cars in Conway and Jackson ... he did it all over New England even on the Cape, same perpetrator, and we were able to put a case together. We have a warrant for his arrest, but has not been apprehended,” said Perley.
Thefts at remote trailheads can be more difficult to solve because of lack of surveillance and witnesses. “You do have to take preventative measures because you can be victimized quickly in those areas,” said Perley.
State Police spokeswoman Amber Lagace said there were a number of car break-ins over the weekend. “A majority of the trailhead parking areas in the northern third of the state experienced thefts from vehicles this weekend,” said Lagace.
“Troop F dispatch received at least seven complaints within our jurisdiction of thefts from vehicles. Many surrounding local police departments also took calls. Most of these vehicles suffered a smashed window with valuables/belongings taken. The U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Division is also working these cases and may serve as primary in several of these investigations,” Lagace said.
If you catch a thief in the act, Perley suggested you not confront the person but take a picture of the suspect, the car and anything else of note, then call police. “There’s very rarely a piece of property that’s worth your life,” said Perley. “So, getting in a physical confrontation over a couple of bucks is a fool’s errand.”
Anyone with information about the Rocky Branch break-ins should call Jackson PD at (603) 838-9292.
