JACKSON — Jackson police sounded the alarm on car break-ins with a Facebook post Monday.

“Car break-ins were reported at the Rocky Branch trailhead near the Dana Place on Route 16,” said the post. “DO NOT leave valuables visible within your car. Favorite targets of thieves are wallets, purses, portable electronics and loose cash. Report suspicious activity immediately. Be smart and be safe!”

