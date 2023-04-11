Jeb Bradley named state Senate president

State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), the Senate president, said he will not vote for HB 639, which the House passed overwhelmingly, to legalize cannabis in New Hampshire for adults 21 and over. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — A bill to legalize marijuana for adults passed the New Hampshire House but is unlikely to fare well in the state Senate, Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) told the Sun.

HB 639, “An Act relative to the legalization and regulation of cannabis and making appropriations therefor,” was co-sponsored by House Republican and Democrat leaders — Jason Osborne (R-Auburn) and Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) — and supported by a broad coalition of marijuana industry and civil rights and policy groups.

