FRYEBURG, Maine — Daniel Day is the third student at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy to complete his first solo flight at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine.

“This morning under blue sky and a light crosswind, Dan Day completed his first solo,” Ed Bergeron, president of the Aviation Academy, said on July 26. “He did several takeoffs and landings with instructor Woody Woodruff, then Woody got out of the Cessna 150 and left Dan to do five takeoffs and landings on his own.

