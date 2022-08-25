Dan Day is all smiles as flight instructor Woody Woodruff cuts off Day's T-shirt tail, which is considered a sign of the instructor's new confidence in their student after successful completion of the first solo flight. (ED BERGERON PHOTO)
Dan Day is all smiles as flight instructor Woody Woodruff signs off on his first successful solo flights through the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy on July 26. (ED BERGERON PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Daniel Day is the third student at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy to complete his first solo flight at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine.
“This morning under blue sky and a light crosswind, Dan Day completed his first solo,” Ed Bergeron, president of the Aviation Academy, said on July 26. “He did several takeoffs and landings with instructor Woody Woodruff, then Woody got out of the Cessna 150 and left Dan to do five takeoffs and landings on his own.
He added: “Upon exiting the plane Dan said he was a little nervous and the plane was lighter without Woody!”
Day is the second Fryeburg Academy student to solo. He joins Andrew Matarese of North Conway, who attends Fryeburg Academy, and Noah Keefe of Eaton, a student at Kennett High.
“All soloists are juniors and look forward to earning their private pilot license in their senior year,” said Bergeron. “Dan also is participating in the Grumman restoration project and is planning to pursue an A&P mechanic license also. Dan is one of the Aviation Academy’s top students. He has completed Private Pilot Ground School and will be taking the FAA Private Pilot written exam this fall.”
It’s been quite a year for the Aviation Academy, which will hold its second annual Aviation Day at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Aug. 28).
Building on last year’s successful event, this year’s will feature free discovery flights over the White Mountains, the opportunity to use the Red Bird Flight Simulator, a pilot Spot Landing Competition, an aviation-themed flea market, a candy drop by drone for kids, a paper/balsa wood airplane contest, academy merchandise for sale, morning coffee and doughnuts, an ice cream truck and barbecue lunch, 50/50 raffles and prizes.
The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, according to its website (easternslopeaviationacademy.org), “was developed to fill a need in the Mount Washington Valley for focused, affordable education and guidance in aviation.”
“Our mission is to introduce students of the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine to career opportunities in aviation,” said Bergeron. “Programs include flight training, aviation mechanic/technician, air traffic control, aeronautical engineering and the business of aviation.”
Bergeron, who planted the seed for STEM Aviation at KHS six years ago, said the program has taken off the way he hoped it would. “I think the students are realizing there is a world of possibilities for them,” he said.
“Did you know that 790,000 new pilots will be needed in the world by 2037, based on Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook? Ironically, the number of pilot certificates issued by the Federal Aviation Administration has decreased more than 60 percent since 1980.”
Those are the opening sentences describing Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center’s newest program, STEM Aviation and Aerospace, which is being taught for the third year by Joe Riddensdale, who also teaches CADD (computer-aided design and drafting) at Kennett.
Event admission on Saturday is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Due to increased student pilot demand, the academy is currently fundraising for a second training aircraft, a Vashon Ranger, scheduled to arrive in December.
“We have grown so much, and with many students planning cross-country flights, we now need a second aircraft,” said Bergeron.
A highlight of this year’s event, according to Bergeron, will be the spot landing competition starting at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the pilots landing closest to the designated landing spot. A cash prize of $300 and a trophy will be awarded for first place. Second- and third-place prizes will be $200 and $100, respectively with trophies. Participating pilots must register and plan to arrive no later than 7 a.m. for a briefing and practice landing. A registration fee of $50 per aircraft is required.
A longstanding tradition was upheld following Day’s successful solo efforts.
“Woody did the traditional cutting off of Dan’s T-shirt tail, a tradition that has been around since the Wright Brothers,” Bergeron said.
In American aviation lore, according to Wikipedia, “the traditional removal of a new pilot’s shirttail is a sign of the instructor’s new confidence in their student after successful completion of the first solo flight. In the days of tandem trainers, the student sat in the front seat, with the instructor behind.”
