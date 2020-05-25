BERLIN — A Coos County woman believes that the human remains found off Berlin’s Kent Street last Thursday are her long missing brother. However, as of press time Monday, no identification had been released by the authorities.
While there has been no official word, Linda Coates of Lancaster, sister of the 65-year-old Berlin man who went missing last fall, said on her Facebook page that an autopsy performed by the N.H. Medical Examiner’s office had confirmed that body is that of her brother, George Cross.
At the time of his disappearance, Cross lived on Goebel Street in Berlin. He was described as 6 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds with a green snake tattoo on his right shoulder and skull and crossbones tattoo on his right arm.
Cross was last seen in early September and a search was undertaken for him by police and family members.
A joint release issued Friday by New Hampshire State Police and Berlin Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. on May 21, authorities received information that human remains had been found in a wooded area off Kent Street on the city’s east side.
The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to help with identification and determine a cause of death.
Berlin police referred calls seeking an update on the investigation to state police, but the state police said the sergeant involved was off-duty.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call State Police Sgt. Mike Cote at (603) 846-3333 or Berlin Police Lt. Jeff Lemoine at (603) 752-3131.
