CONWAY — Two town officials — Mark Hounsell and Bill Marvel — delivered similar messages to the Conway School Board on Monday night: Take a stand on closing an elementary school.
At its June 27 meeting, the board had voted 6-1 to bring a non-binding warrant article to the voters next April, asking whether they support closing an elementary school. The board said it would tinker with the exact wording of the question in the months ahead.
But on Monday Hounsell, a former school board member who now sits on the planning board, cautioned the board during public comments “not to kick the ball down the road” on closing a school, something an ad hoc panel had recommended doing June 2 due to declining enrollment and rising taxes.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million annually, district officials have said.
The committee also voted to move sixth-graders from the elementary schools to Kennett Middle School, creating a grade 6-8 campus.
Serving on the school closure committee were school board members Michelle Capozzoli, Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Marvel; Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca voted to close a school, while Capozzoli abstained and Whitelaw was opposed.
Though the committee has 10 members, just the school board and budget committee representatives were the voting members.
Hounsell said Monday: “This board seems to be following a trend that the selectmen and Conway did. The selectmen this past year did a similar thing (putting an article on the warrant asking voters if they support or oppose funding public restrooms) and instead of making a tough decision, which you all have been elected to do, you opted to ask the voters. That’s a terrible idea.”
Hounsell said town meeting should never be used as a referendum mechanism. “You’re going to get a vote, it’s going to be somewhere around, oh, I would say 891-890,” he said. “It’ll be 50-50, perhaps.
“You’re not going to get any overwhelming mandate, but there will be some that will say if you have a majority, one way or the other, that you now have a mandate,” Hounsell said. “A mandate of two votes over the opposition is not a mandate. That’s going to create all kinds of trouble for you.”
Hounsell said board members owe it to their constituents to make a decision. “In this form of government we have, in this republic, we elect people to make these tough decisions, and we count on them — you — to drill down, look at all of it,” he said.
“And then you make a recommendation. You make the decision, it’s yours to make, and then you get to live with it. That’s the best way to do it,” Hounsell said.
“Going out and trying to rally a populace support by stirring up the citizenry, you’re not going to get any real clear direction,” Hounsell said.
“You have to sit down and figure out what this district needs to do and you have to make that decision. And you have to live with that. It’s not easy, I know that, but that’s what you have to do. And that’s why you were elected,” he said.
The board has taken a position of not responding to public comments and kept to that policy on Monday.
Meanwhile, Marvel, who sits on the town’s municipal budget committee and has been a regular at recent board meetings, said he’d intended to speak at the June 27 meeting.
“I was waiting to see what the school board was going to do about the issue of closing a school, and by the time you were done, what I had to say seemed to be irrelevant, but on the chance that you can always reconsider something, I’ll say it anyway,” said Marvel, who as a school closure committee member had chosen Pine Tree over John Fuller as the school he would like to see closed.
“I understand why you may want to put this out as a warrant article,” Marvel said. “I understand both the idea that it would be nice not to have to make the decision yourself, but I also understand that the last administration was not very attentive to parents and their concerns and that this would be one way of restoring that credit.
Marvel added: “Even though it would be a great chance for opponents to defeat the issue, without really looking at the merits, I can understand if you would do that, but I think you had the sequence wrong.”
Marvel also brought up the public restroom article.
“The selectmen just put their foot in last spring by that ridiculous, less than half-baked article about public restrooms,” he said.
“And you would essentially be doing the same thing if you don’t decide the details first,” Marvel told the board.
“The selectmen should have presented a detailed proposal, and so should you. I think you should decide which school first, and I don’t think you have to spend a lot of money. I mean, what do we need appraisals for?
“I think anyone knows which school would be a more valuable asset. You won’t get a real sense of what the community wants unless you do those details,” Marvel said.
