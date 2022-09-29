CONWAY — The old White Mountain Airport hangar — currently a building in the Settlers Green outlet village — has been deemed by an engineer to be structurally unsound and is to be demolished — although its timber trusses may be able to be repurposed for a canopy structure at the planned Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park and southern terminus of the MWV Rec Path in North Conway.

Selectmen at their meeting Tuesday discussed plans by OVP Management, Inc. to demolish the old 5,000-square-foot building at the entrance to Settlers Green that over the years was renovated and repurposed for use as a store, first for several years by Orvis and more recently by New Balance.

