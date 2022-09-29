CONWAY — The old White Mountain Airport hangar — currently a building in the Settlers Green outlet village — has been deemed by an engineer to be structurally unsound and is to be demolished — although its timber trusses may be able to be repurposed for a canopy structure at the planned Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park and southern terminus of the MWV Rec Path in North Conway.
Selectmen at their meeting Tuesday discussed plans by OVP Management, Inc. to demolish the old 5,000-square-foot building at the entrance to Settlers Green that over the years was renovated and repurposed for use as a store, first for several years by Orvis and more recently by New Balance.
Known as Building F, it has sat vacant in recent years.
The demolition permit application was signed Aug. 23 by Roger Williams of OVP Management, which owns Settlers Green, which was built in 1988 on the site of the former White Mountain Airport.
In keeping with a selectmen’s policy instituted last year after they were caught unawares by the razing of the former Valley Jewelers building on Main Street in Conway Village, whenever there is to be a razing of a building of historic significance, the new policy requires Town Building Inspector Dave Pandora to notify the board.
Administrative assistant Jackie White notified selectmen about the demo permit for Tuesday's meeting, according to executive assistant Krista Day.
Also in their packets was a copy of an Aug. 2 letter to Williams from structural engineer Reginald Roome II of Roome and Guarracino, LLC of Somerville, Mass., who said he had at OVP’s request reviewed the hangar’s existing roof framing.
“The existing truss(es) span approximately 60 feet and are spaced on 10-foot centers. I analyzed the trusses for the code-mandated snow and wind loads required by the IBC 2015-BuildingCode, ASCE 7-10, and the state of N.H Supplements. Based on my analysis, the existing roof trusses are significantly overstressed. The stresses under code-mandated loads are almost twice the allowable. (Due to the amount of overstress and the makeup of these ‘hand-made’ trusses, adding reinforcing is not a practical solution.),” the letter said.
News of the not yet scheduled demolition seemed to upset Selectman Steve Porter, a Conway native and representative to the town's Historic District Commission.
Both at selectmen’s meeting and afterwards to the Sun, Porter said that Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian never spoke about the planned demolition when he appeared before the planning board Sept. 22 for site-plan review of a nearby project to convert Building G from a retail establishment to a restaurant.
“That particular structure has been in existence since 1948 when (former airport operator) Wylie Apte Sr. built it," Porter said.
"For some of us w grew up here, it is part of our heritage … Unfortunately, we are powerless to stop it from being razed and it looks like just another historic building is coming down,” said Porter.
At the selectmen’s meeting, he asked Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli if he was aware of any plans by Settlers Green to replace the hangar building with a new building at that site, located just north of the entrance to the retail complex.
“Paul said no plans have been offered,” said Porter.
Selectman John Colbath, who is chair of the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment, told Porter that OVP Management had come before the ZBA and had indicated they planned to replace the hangar with an office building.
“There was nothing officially done (by the ZBA), but they did indicate (the site will be used for an office building),” Colbath told Porter.
Asked by Selectman Mary Carey Seavey why he felt Settlers Green should have felt compelled to inform the planning board of plans for the hangar site when they came in Sept. 22 for site-plan review of Building G, Porter replied, “Because it does have something to do with the entire site, which is used routinely as a shared parking site for multiple uses in that facility.
"So henceforth, that's why it does make a difference when you take a retail spot that's in the general location of what we just dealt with. And now you're taking the building out, and you could put another office building now. And just if you were to poll the planning board members, they’d scratch their heads saying, ‘What's going on?’ So that's why I'm bringing it up," Porter said.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau, a flying enthusiast and the board’s representative to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, agreed that it was a shame to lose the building but said the board had no power over it.
He did question why the trusses after all these years of the building being in use have now been determined to be unsound.
That led DegliAngeli to address the board about his having been contacted by Barsamian to see if the town would be interested in repurposing the trusses for its planned open air pavilion on Hemlock Lane
“I am going over there (to the hangar) next week visiting it with an engineer from HEB Engineers to see if it would be suitable,” said DegliAngeli.
Calls placed to Barsamian’s office for comment Wednesday were not returned as of press time.
Among those speaking at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting was former selectman and current planning board member Mark Hounsell.
“I sat with the planning board for over an hour last week meeting with Rob Barsamian and his team,” said Hounsell, visibly perturbed.
“There was a lot of discussion … you would have thought this (hangar plan) would have come up … It’s an unfortunate turn of events," he said.
According to Wikipedia, the use of the land that is now Settlers Green as an airport dates back to 1921.
In 1934, Wylie Apte Sr. became the manager of the airport operations at the White Mountain Airport. In 1935 a Works Progress Administration project cleared off the stumps and enlarged the runway to 1,500 feet.
When he returned from his WW II service, Apte in July 1943 bought the property.
Apte, Sr. died in August 1970. Following his death, his son Wylie (Bunky) Apte, Jr. assumed control. By the mid-1970s, Apte. Jr. had made the airport into a busy tourist attraction with scenic bi-plane rides.
Faced with rising taxes, Apte retired the airport in 1985, and sold the property to the Barsamians, who established the Settlers' Green on the site in 1988.
A granite marker placed by Apte Jr. near the former hangar building honors his father. Apte Jr. died in 2012.
