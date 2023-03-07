CONWAY — At the suggestion of the Conway Planning Board, the developer of a 12-unit storage facility proposed at 77 Old West Side Road has applied to the state Department of Transportation for driveway access instead of the state-owned West Side Road just west of Schartner Farms.
Site plan review was continued to the board’s March 23 meeting.
Board member Mark Hounsell lobbied for the change at the board’s Feb. 23 meeting, saying it would alleviate neighbors’ concerns about increased traffic on Old West Side Road and turning concerns for trucks at the sharp turn onto Old West Side Road.
Steven and Anita Cheney proposed to gain access by building a driveway across from the former North Country Wholesale facility that is now rented by a plumbing company. They were represented by attorney Chris Meier of Cooper Cargill Chant and engineer Andy Fisher of Ammonossuc Survey.
After the meeting, Meier told the Sun Fisher had applied to the state for the West Side Road access. But Meier expressed frustration that his clients had been before the town before and not once in two years did town staff or the Zoning Board of Adjustment ever suggest the driveway had to be anywhere other than where they had proposed it off Old West Side Road.
Meier said that they’d met with now retired Planning Director Tom Irving and then Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli on the project as well as Irving’s replacement, Jamel Torres.
He said the ZBA granted two variances, one to allow commercial use in the agricultural/residential district in April 2021 and one for density in September 2021. He said his clients had prevailed when sued in Carroll County Superior Court by now late West Side resident David H. Walker.Meier said the court upheld the ZBA’s variance for commercial use.
Meier said if they had to apply for a driveway off West Side Road, it would impact properties across from it, likening it to “squeezing the balloon at one end and then the other end.” Hounsell countered this was the first time the project was before the planning board and it was the board’s duty to not just be a rubber stamp.
On Feb. 28, Meier said a traffic analysis by Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers of South Portland, Maine, determined that the use would be just 1.6 cars per hour. “This is not traffic entering Walmart. It is such a minor traffic use,” Meier said.
He said owners of the five units in the Cheneys’ condo subdivision would be granted first right of refusal to rent the storage units and then they would be open to the public.
Cheney at the meeting said that he preferred not to give access to the project from his driveway to the condos.
Sitting on the board at the Feb. 23 meeting were chair Ben Colbath, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin, Hounsell, Erik Corbett and sitting in for absent vice chair Ailie Byers was alternate Ted Phillips. Selectmen’s representative Steve Porter was absent.
Grant agreed that from her experience, storage units do not generate a lot of heavy traffic. She suggested, however, that abutters could consider filing nuisance complaints under the town’s zoning regulations about the project, which they did do in the form of letters to the planning board.
Letters came from Sue Wilcox, .Nancy Stewart and Fidelio Rodrigues of the Forest Park Village townhouse association board of directors.
In addition, a letter by Ramona L’Heureux of the Sanctuary Association of about 50 properties off Cathedral Ledge Road said, “We oppose this development as it would impact our neighborhood for safety as well as property values and would change the original intended use as a quiet residential area, abutting a state park.”
As a result of that interaction, Cheney agreed to concessions regarding lighting, signage, design and operating hours and also agreed to a gate. The hours were set for 6 a.m-10 p.m., with lights to be shut off at 10 p.m. He also agreed to put up faux windows” to make it more aesthetically appealing.
“I want to make this right,” said Cheney, who has been a builder for over 30 years, whose projects include homes in the exclusive Hale’s Location subdivision off West Side Road.
In other matters at the Feb. 23 meeting, the board by unanimous votes approved a boundary line adjustment to convey 1.20 acres from Thomas, Doug and Michael Smith to Kathleen Bergeron Revocable Trust at 2018 West Side Road and also OK’d a Mountainvale Village plan to install 4,000 square feet of storage space for community resident use only on Blake Hill Road in Center Conway.
A request by Bellevue Properties Inc., owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel, for a full site-plan review rehearing of Settlers Green’s plan to change the use of Building G from retail to restaurant use was continued to March 23.
