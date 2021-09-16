CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted Monday not to participate in a state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education initiative which would have provided free COVID-19 testing for students and staff within the Conway School District.
Discussing the issue prior to the vote at the board meeting in the Seidenstuecker Gymnasium at Kennett Middle School, some members said they felt schools should not be in the testing business, while others wanted more information before they could support the Safer at School Screening (SASS) Program.
The board voted 3-1-3 not to pursue the SASS Program, which is currently being used in about 35 percent of Granite State schools, including the University of New Hampshire and the Oyster River School District, which joined earlier this week.
Board members Courtney Burke, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace voted down the initiative while Joe Lentini was in the minority and colleagues Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw abstained.
Pam Stimpson, director of special services of SAU 9, shared information about the initiative, which began last April.
“This is a no-cost voluntary initiative from New Hampshire Public Health,” she said Monday. “And they're looking to partner with schools throughout the state to bring free COVID testing to our schools for our students and our staff."
It's all voluntary and offers families and staff the opportunity to identify asymptomatic cases," she said adding it is another tool schools can use to lessen the chances of spreading COVID-19 and stay open for face-to-face learning.
Stimpson said the test results come back within 24 hours. She has been working with school nurses, N.H. Public Health along with partnering with the University of New Hampshire and Stewart’s Ambulance Services.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan during a news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday spoke about the importance of the SASS program.
In the 14-page executive summary (tinyurl.com/3r3kr3sx) from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the goal of the Safer at School Screening program (SASS) is “to identify asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 as early as possible in order to allow in-person school and educational programs in New Hampshire.”
The summary continues: “SASS enables routine COVID-19 screening for select populations (students/staff who have traveled internationally or on cruise ships, participate in contact sports teams, residential K-12 schools and overnight camps) in the state of New Hampshire (N.H.) who are at higher risk of COVID-19 than the general population based on N.H. DHHS epidemiology. Participation is optional.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said Tuesday the program is viewed by some as another "tool" for families of children on free and reduced lunch who may not have the financial ability to pay for testing on their own.
Mosca asked if families could opt out of the testing at any point.
Stimpson said they could.
“I really like how it's set up right now,” she said. “Public Health has created a consent form with a lot of information. And we've worked on developing things that make sense.”
“I guess it seems outside of the norm for a school to be doing testing,” Wallace said, which led to a loud ovation from some citizens in the audience. “We don’t do any other medical diagnosis.”
“I also agree it’s not the school’s place to take the place of a parent,” Davison added. “I do agree that the staff if a school district wants to protect the staff and the staff comes forward and they want to get vaccinated, that's one thing, but it is the parent’s responsibility (for their child), it’s not the schools.”
Lentini supported the initiative.
“I see it as a parent's decision if they want to do it or not,” he said. “From my point of view, if I was a parent, and this was available to me, I would choose to use it.”
Lentini added: “It would give is the ability to look at maybe so few people are not showing symptoms, are not testing positive that maybe we can relax some of the things that we are doing. That may be possible in one school and not another school.
“Does the school go forward and offer measles and other vaccinations,” Davison asked.
“We’re not talking about that,” Mosca replied.
“Not yet,” Nella Thompson of Eaton said from the audience.
“In this particular instance,” Capozzoli said, “I think that is like having the flu vaccine and we do have them in the schools.”
Mosca suggested the board survey parents/guardians to see what interest there might be in the program.
“My concern is that we have surveyed our parents so much,” said Stimpson. “We do have an agreement with the partners we’ve been working with that our survey would be the consent forms that we would send out.”
Davison made a motion to “discontinue the exploration” of the program because the board already has enough on its plate to deal with.
“School districts cannot take the place of parents, it's the parent’s responsibility to vaccinate if you will, it's not the school's responsibility,” he said, adding, “I didn't bring my child to a school to get the measles or chickenpox vaccinations, I brought him to my physician to do that.”
Capozzoli was concerned about additional paper and leg work for staff by opting into the initiative.
“It is a big undertaking. I know that it's free, but it's still going to have our staff doing work.”
Davison then called for the vote.
