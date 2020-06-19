BRIDGTON, Maine — Sometimes the underdog wins.
Biologists have confirmed that a loon nesting on Highland Lake in Bridgton last year killed a bald eagle that was going after its chick.
So said Wildlife Biologist Danielle D'Auria in a blog post on Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's website dated May 18.
The investigation began in July of 2019 when a man named Nat Woodruff found the eagle facedown in the water.
Woodruff called Maine Warden's Service and Warden Neal Wykes collected the eagle and the dead chick.
Norway Veterinary Hospital checked to see if the bird of prey had been shot, and it hadn't. A puncture wound was found in the eagle's chest that appears to have been inflicted by a loon.
The dead chick appeared to have been injured by an eagle.
"The pathologist who examined the eagle and loon chick in the lab called me shortly afterward to tell me it indeed looked as though the loon was the culprit in this eagle’s death," wrote D'Auria
"The size of the puncture wound was similar to the size of a loon’s bill, and it extended straight to the heart which likely led to a quick death. Not only that, but the loon chick had puncture marks consistent with the spacing of eagle talons."
D'Auria recently shared with the Sun in an email that she had both eagle and chick necropsied by the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Durham in January. The results came back in a few days.
D'Auria believes the diagnostic lab may have sent the eagle's remains to the National Eagle Repository in Colorado, so that the bird could be used in Native American ceremonies.
The eagle in question was an adult male about average in size.
Most loons have two chicks, so perhaps that loon was able to save one of them.
D'Auria said that loons have been known to injure each other with their sharp beaks but such loon-on-eagle violence is virtually unheard of.
The reverse, however, is becoming more common.
"The reason this is so interesting to loon researchers is that such a case has not been documented before," D'Auria in her blog post. "We know conflicts between bald eagles and loons have soared in recent years as a result of the recovery of our eagle population.
"We are seeing more and more eagle predation on loon chicks and even adult loons. Who would think a loon would stand a chance against such a powerful predator?"
D'Auria has been a biologist with the state Wildlife department for about 14 years.
"We’ve always known loons are capable of using their bills to defend themselves against other loons or other waterfowl," said D'Auria. "It makes sense a loon would try to inflict similar injury to a predator like an eagle that is threatening its chick or itself. In this instance, this loon’s aim was spot on."
D'Auria told the Sun that eagles have been known to go after adult loons when they are incubating their eggs between late May and early July. Eagles have been known to attack loon young in August and September, she said.
"If a loon or eagle is injured during such an attack, then yes, people should report them so we can determine if the bird should be captured and sent to a rehabilitator," said D'Auria.
