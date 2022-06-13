CONWAY — Friends and family packed the chairs and bleachers, and even overflowed onto some patches of grass, to see the Kennett High School Class of 2022 graduate at Gary Millen Stadium last Saturday morning, the 99th graduation at the school.
Despite some clouds overhead, smiles, hugs and community camaraderie abounded to brighten the event.
There were 170 graduating Eagles this year. Seniors arrived early to have a class photo taken in Loynd Auditorium at the school.
The outdoor graduation started as scheduled at about 10 a.m., with the processional by Sir Edward Elgar, "Pomp and Circumstance," followed by "The Star-Spangled Banner," led by the concert choir; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Elizabeth Bouchard, student body president; and principal's address by Kevin Carpenter.
Bouchard gave the welcome, telling her fellow graduates, "We will drift apart, work in big cities, marry our loved ones, have dogs and babies, and experience the world for all that it has for us. But in 10 years, we will come back here and realize how amazing it indeed was to grow up together, and experience life hand and hand. Thank you all for the past four years, I believe you will all do amazing things."
In his principal's address, Carpenter offered the graduates words to live by.
"In thinking about how you all will move forward, I ask that you do so with a kind heart, a stout work ethic and a positive outlook. These three simple things will allow you to move forward, thrive and succeed in this world. As American author and psychiatrist Theodore Isaac Rubin wrote, “Kindness is more important than wisdom, and the recognition of this is the beginning of wisdom.” This simple statement is so powerful and yet so important.
"We are facing challenges in our local communities, in our state, in our country, and in our world, none of which we will ever be able to properly address, solve, or resolve without kindness, as it is kindness that will allow people with different views and perspectives to come together and be the change," Carpenter said.
"I know that you will go on to do great things," he concluded. "We are all so proud of all you have achieved and accomplished individually but also collectively, and with that I say to each and every one of you, thank you and congratulations!"
Next came the valedictory address by Taylor Gaudette. She praised her fellow Class of 2022 members for coming out of the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic victoriously.
"Congratulations," she said, "we survived! The accumulative years of hard work have finally paid off and it is time to move on to the next chapters of our lives. Our high school experience was anything but ordinary — daily health screenings and remote learning soon became our new normal. We got just a small taste of the high school experience before it was stolen away from us. I thought banned school dances or the flooding of the Spanish room would have been the worst of it, but man was I wrong.
"Through the challenging times we encountered while at Kennett, we prevailed and made it worthwhile. While I’ll miss the camaraderie of sports, school dances and teachers socializing in the hallways more than the students, it is safe to say that I am happy to leave the weekly fire drills and second-floor hallway behind," Gaudette noted, before concluding with: "This day is the outcome of us pushing ourselves to our limits and conquering obstacles one day at a time. Considering the deck of cards we were handed, the class of 2022 aced it."
Carpenter then acknowledged the KHS Class of 2022 Top 10. In alphabetical order, they are: Camden Bailey, Elizabeth Bouchard, Arielle Butterfield, Amy Burton, Atlas (Emeree) Dawe-Moody, Taylor Gaudette, Owen Henley, Isabelle Higgins, Jordan Meier and Jai Patel.
Then it was time to give out the awards. Makayla Munn received the Parker Merrow Award, and Principal Kevin Carpenter gave the Principal's Awards to Andrew Fournier, Taylor Garland, Mikaylie Hansen, Noah LaGram, and Spencer Ogren. Sean Morgan earned the George T. Davidson, Jr. Spirit of Kennett Award. The coveted Kennett Trophy, presented by A. Crosby Kennett III, went to Bailey, who netted a standing ovation.
This was followed by the awarding of diplomas to each graduate by Superintendent of Schools Kevin Richard, Conway School Board chair Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Director of Guidance Jennifer Murphy and Carpenter.
Finally came the salutatory and closing address by Bailey.
Bailey, who overcame bone cancer during his career as a student, thanked everyone in attendance "for everything you have done for myself and the rest of the Class of 2022."
He continued by injecting a note of humor: "My favorite number has always been the number two, therefore growing up my football, basketball and baseball uniform number was always No. 2. These past two seasons, I’ve also been the No. 2 on our tennis team. Seems fitting Taylor finished as the No. 1. Congratulations, Taylor, you earned it. And so in the words of Morrie Schwartz, of "Tuesdays with Morrie, fame, I say, 'What’s wrong with being number two?'
He went on to share a personal tale of a Christmas before "my life changed forever in 2018," when he and his brothers opened the last family gift, a sign that read, "Find Joy in the Journey."
"To be able to find joy in the journey makes those hard times, which often seem unbearable, tolerable. You may believe you are having the worst day ever, but if you can find one moment, one interaction, or identify something that is positive in your life, it could make that bad day better," Bailey said, adding, "When we all venture down new paths, try new things and make new relationships, keep Kennett in the back of your mind, as the time spent here has been special."
Armed with these words of wisdom and filled with hope for the future, the graduates gathered after the ceremony with their loved ones to be congratulated and to take photos and to mark their final moments on campus before heading out into the world.
Education Editor Lloyd Jones and Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
