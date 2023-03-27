CONWAY — A Bartlett woman has been banned for a year from the Conway Public Library after being accused of taking a sex education book from the children's room without checking it out. The accusation came after she complained it was too explicit for the children's room.
At a Conway Public Library Trustees meeting March 21, a woman who identified herself as Tam Kelley of Bartlett complained that the book “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, was just too sexually explicit to be readily available for viewing in the downstairs children's room. Along with Kelley, over a dozen other area residents attended the trustees' meeting to voice concerns about the book.
"You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things" was published by Triangle Square Books for Young Readers in 2022. According to online book seller Amazon.com, the book is intended for grade level five through nine.
“We don’t want to shut down any free speech,” said Kelley. “But we want this book out of the children’s section. It’s graphic about sex; it goes into pornography; it totally tells children there’s no such thing as a binary; in fact that there are 12 different kinds of sexes.”
Library Director David Smolen and Assistant Library Director Jeff Beavers said the book had been removed without being checked out.
The online Conway Police Log shows a complaint about stolen library property was filed with police March 17. The book was later returned and was checked out by Sean Wadsworth of Albany after the trustees' meeting.
On Monday, Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton confirmed that Bartlett Police Sgt. Brian Moffitt served Kelley on Saturday with a no-trespassing order barring her from entering the Conway library again.
"All I know is the the Conway Public Library filled out a no-trespass (notice), faxed that to us and requested that we serve it for them because she lives in my town," said Keaton.
"So we went and gave her the order, explained it to her," Keaton said.
Keaton said Kelley is not facing any criminal charges and that she politely accepted the letter stating she cannot go into the library again.
Keaton said Bartlett police advised that if she has to go to the library for some reason that she contact Conway police first.
The letter said, "The purpose of this notice is to inform you that for a period of one year from the date of service, you are not longer permitted on the property/premises located at Conway Public Library, 15 Greenwood Avenue."
The form goes on, "I, David Smolen, acknowledge I am authorized to initiate this letter of trespass notification as the property owner/agent. I also agree if the above listed person violates this notice, I will appear in court to testify when notified to do so."
Keaton also provided The Sun with a copy of the order. The order says Kelley's first name is actually Claire.
Kelley could not be reached for comment.
Last week, trustees and Smolen explained to attendees the process of dealing with a questionable book.
It begins with a concerned resident or taxpayer filling out a form, then a committee of staff reviews the book and makes a recommendation to the trustees.
Smolen confirmed that such a form or forms have been filled out but declined to release them because they contain personal contact information.
