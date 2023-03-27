Tam Kelley

Bartlett resident Tam Kelley complains about a book titled "You Know, Sex" during a Conway Public Library Trustees meeting on March 21. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — A Bartlett woman has been banned for a year from the Conway Public Library after being accused of taking a sex education book from the children's room without checking it out. The accusation came after she complained it was too explicit for the children's room. 

At a Conway Public Library Trustees meeting March 21, a woman who identified herself as Tam Kelley of Bartlett complained that the book “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, was just too sexually explicit to be readily available for viewing in the downstairs children's room. Along with Kelley, over a dozen other area residents attended the trustees' meeting to voice concerns about the book.

