Bartlett Stategic Plan - Emily Calderwood

Bartlett School Board member Emily Calderwood (second from left) gives an update to the board on Oct. 4 about a community dinner and forum planned for this Thursday. From left: JBES Principal Joe Yahna and board member Andrew Light, while fellow board member Scott Grant plans to attend forum. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — What’s your vision of education for Bartlett children over the next five years?

That’s the question school officials are seeking public input to and are inviting Bartlett residents to attend a community dinner this Thursday to kick of the development of a five-year strategic plan for the Bartlett School District.

