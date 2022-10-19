BARTLETT — What’s your vision of education for Bartlett children over the next five years?
That’s the question school officials are seeking public input to and are inviting Bartlett residents to attend a community dinner this Thursday to kick of the development of a five-year strategic plan for the Bartlett School District.
The Strategic Planning Committee has dinner planned for 5:30 p.m. in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Cafeteria and wants “to hear from all those invested in our school and our students.”
Dinner and childcare will be provided for free.
“This is a great way to bring out community together,” said Bartlett School Board member Emily Calderwood, who also serves on the planning committee. “Hopefully, we get a good turnout.”
Members of the Strategic Planning Committee — residents Steve Hemple and Kelly Tonerky, along with JBES Principal Joe Yahna, former resident Steve Chase and current school board members Andrew Light and Emily Calderwood — encourage citizens to “share your thoughts about the future direction of the Josiah Bartlett school, talk with committee members and learn about the strategic planning process.”
“Be part of developing a vision for the future of education in the Bartlett School District,” a flyer created by the planning committee states.
The movement to create a strategic plan stemmed from the board’s SAU exploratory committee, which met twice in late May and June and ultimately decided it did not make sense educationally and financially at this time for Bartlett to pursue its own SAU.
“One of the things that came up from that as a discussion point was, could we start to develop our own strategic plan along the lines of the same way that Jackson has,” said Calderwood.
“SAU 9 has a strategic plan. Jackson has done a really good job of taking that overarching plan and personalizing it for them.”
The committee hopes by next March 2023, to have a plan that's ready to present to the full Bartlett School Board.
The committee held its first meeting in August. They reviewed the current mission statement (realizing the potential of each and every student) and the SAU 9 Portrait of a Learner. The portrait on the SAU 9 website states, “Realizing the full potential of each and every student requires the development of mindsets, character, communication skills and processes needed to effectively apply knowledge and skills. Doing so will enable our learners to become productive, global citizens who can successfully choose their own paths and navigate the challenges of life.”
The hope, according to Calderwood, is that there’s enough community interest on Thursday that it hopefully leads to community forums. The committee also hopes to generate a survey to gather additional public input.
Later this month, a focus group will meet with steering committee members to analyze “the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats” in the school district.
A second focus group will seek and gather about from Josiah Bartlett Elementary students and Bartlett students who are now Kennett High alumni.
In November, the information collected from the focus groups will be shared with the community. Also, strategic plan priorities will be outlined.
In December, the committee hopes to develop a draft of its goals, actions and evidence and report to the community and the school board.
The draft will be refined in January with the hope of presenting it to the board at its February meeting. If all goes well, the committee will look to the board to adopt a strategic plan for 2023-2028 at its March meeting.
“I think what’s really important is the engagement of the community,” Calderwood said. “We’ll be looking for input not just from staff and parents, but from alumni and the whole Bartlett community. I hope all of Bartlett will share opinions because that’s what we need to move forward with this.”
She added: “We're going to be making sure we focus on identifying the priorities that come out of these discussions so that we can develop a good plan.”
Anyone with questions can either call (603) 374-2331 or email the JBWSstrategicplan@gmail.com.
