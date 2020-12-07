EATON — A Bartlett police officer was the winner of the three-day annual Law Enforcement Appreciation shooting match held Nov. 20-22 on the property of Eaton resident Eugene Long.
In publicizing the event, Long said all law enforcement officers, Fish and Game rescuers, firefighters and ambulance rescue drivers could compete at no charge. All others were charged a $10 fee. The general public was invited to compete.
This year, the prize was the choice between four American-produced firearms: a Glock model 44, made in Smyrna, Ga.; a Ruger Security 9, made in Newport, N.H.; a Sig Sauer P 365, from Newington, N.H.; and a Smith & Wesson EZ .380, made in Springfield, Mass.
The three days included different types of weapons: handgun, rifle and shotgun.
The winner was Bartlett officer Brian Moffitt, 32, who scored 300 points. Second place was a tie between civilians Kirk Smith of North Conway and Bob Blaney of Eaton, each with 200 points.
There were about 40 participants. Long said there were more women, young people and first-time shooters participating than in years past.
Moffitt explained the rules of the competition a few days after winning it.
He said the pistol component involved taking 10 shots at 25 yards from the target. The shotgun course involving taking two shots at 50 yards and the rifle course, 10 shots at 100 yards.
Moffitt said he used the his police "duty gear" shotgun and rifle, and in the handgun portion, he used an "old Colt 1911." He said that the Colt is a gun he's had a lot of experience shooting. He said Bartlett's duty handguns are worn.
Asked for the secret of his success, Moffitt said modestly: "For me personally, it was a good day and everything fell into line." He later added that persistence is important as it takes time to become proficient to get good at a skill and it also takes a willingness to press on in the face of failures.
Practice is crucial to being a good shot, he said. "I try and get out at least every couple weeks."
He added that "I never anticipated that I would be winning, so I went in a lot more relaxed than if I thought there was a prize on the line."
For his prize, Moffitt chose the Sig Sauer. Asked when he might receive the new gun, he said it's "impossible to tell" given the backlog in the market.
"It's on order, so we'll see," said Moffitt.
Moffitt said he enjoyed the competition as he got to be with other people who share a common interest. He also liked that Long held it over the course of three days so that minimized the number of people at the range at a time, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was really excited to hear that there were a lot of new shooters," said Moffitt. "I was really encouraged to see the number of people who were taking the time to bring in a new shooter and help them learn the skill safely and appropriately."
Local numbers point to a growing interest in guns. In 2019, Conway generated $673 in concealed carry licenses, and as of Nov. 5 this year, $1,016 has been collected. People don't need a license in New Hampshire to carry a concealed gun but the state has reciprocity agreements with states that do.
Moffitt says he supports the Second Amendment but said carrying a gun comes with responsibilities. One of those is avoiding unnecessary confrontation.
"When you decide to carry a gun, you lose the right to give people the middle finger," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.