BARTLETT — The “mama bear” in Joan Heysler came out last week during public comments at the Dec. 6 Bartlett School Board meeting.

The longtime educator, formerly at Josiah Bartlett Elementary and now at the Jackson Grammar School, said that due to a tight time frame, the school bus in its afternoon run may be dropping high school students more than a mile from their homes on Town Hall Road in Intervale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.