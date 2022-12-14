BARTLETT — The “mama bear” in Joan Heysler came out last week during public comments at the Dec. 6 Bartlett School Board meeting.
The longtime educator, formerly at Josiah Bartlett Elementary and now at the Jackson Grammar School, said that due to a tight time frame, the school bus in its afternoon run may be dropping high school students more than a mile from their homes on Town Hall Road in Intervale.
“Understand when I talk to you guys, as a mama bear, I carry the weight of 32 years of a teaching professional, and I care deeply about every single student,” Heysler said. “I expect that the board of my community also cares deeply for every single student who has been through this building.”
She said that “a month or so ago, kids came home in our neighborhood saying the bus isn’t going to drive us all the way home anymore. They’re going to drop us at Hemlock.
“Hemlock is a mile and a half down Town Hall Road from me. … It is not the safest place to walk. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked it and I say to people going by, slow down, slow down, so they don’t run over my dog,” she said.
“I’m deeply concerned that my son off of a day of maintaining his position of fourth in his class, walking home a mile-plus with a very full brain that he’s not going to notice the person from out of town or the construction vehicle speeding down the road,” she said.
Heysler said she heard the reason for this change was because of a tight turnaround between dropping off high school students and picking up kids at Josiah Bartlett Elementary.
Of her son, Jack, a 15-year-old sophomore at Kennett High, Heysler said: “To leave him to walk on the side of the road is just really disrespectful so the elementary school parents have to only wait 10 more minutes to pick up their kids.”
Heysler was frustrated with board member Scott Grant, who sits on the transportation committee.
“Mr. Grant, you want to make a decision based on facts,” she said, “but the only fact that you seem to hang your hat on is the idea that the state doesn’t mandate that you have to transport high school kids.”
Grant tried to respond, but board chair Nancy Kelemen reminded him the board generally does not respond during public comments.
“We can send you the minutes of the transportation committee meeting,” Grant said. “Don’t single me because the transportation committee did this. ... The bus drivers actually wanted to do this.
“I’m not going to be maligned here by people who don’t know the facts,” Grant said.
The Bartlett and Jackson transportation committees met Nov. 3. On hand were Joe Yahna, Josiah Bartlett Elementary principal; Gayle Dembowski, Jackson Grammar principal; Gredel Shaw, SAU 9 transportation coordinator; Jim Hill, SAU 9 director of administrative services; Keith Bradley from the Jackson School Board; Grant; and bus drivers Lou Sandberg, Paul McClellan, Mark Waterman, Sherry Parker-Waterman, Doug Clement, Ryan Murphy and Jessica James.
Bartlett School Board member Rob Clark said that he was “a little miffed” that he had not received notice of the meeting since he serves on the committee along with Grant as Bartlett’s representatives.
“The stuff Joan is talking about is taking me totally by surprise,” he said.
“The drivers were saying Dundee Road and Town Hall Road in the winter are a mess and it takes us more time and ‘we’ll never make it back to school,’” Grant said, adding, “I think the solution (drivers came up with) was to go to Hemlock and around and then down Dundee because that cuts off five minutes, 10 minutes, whatever that might be.”
Grant asked whether dismissal at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School could be pushed back a few minutes to alleviate the tight timeline.
“It’s the needs of the many versus the needs of the few,” he said. “And I don’t see any way around this unless you make dismissal later or they leave the high school earlier.
“This was (the drivers’) recommendation, not mine. I don’t like being lambasted in public for something I just happen to be on that committee for. It’s totally bus driver-mandated. They feel they can’t do that. The road is rough. It’s bumpy, I get it,” Grant said.
“The benefit of having all the drivers here was they could brainstorm and integrate different ideas, and they bounced around several ideas,” Yahna said. “And I think the one that seemed the least disruptive to them was the one that was put in place.”
In response, the board asked Yahna to monitor pickup times at the elementary school and report back at their Jan. 3 meeting to see if adjustments need to be made between Kennett drop-off times and JBES pickups.
