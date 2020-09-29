BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board will return $580,320 to citizens to offset taxes.
The board voted earlier this month not to retain the up to 2.5 percent of the fund balance, or $179,659, for emergency purposes, and later voted not to go this route on future year-end fund balances.
In 2013, Bartlett voters approved a warrant article authorizing the district "indefinitely until rescinded, to retain year-end unassigned general funds to exceed, in any fiscal year, 2.5 percent of the current fiscal year's net assessment. Such fund balance retained may only be used to reduce the tax rate for emergencies to be approved by the Department of Education.”
At Bartlett's school board meeting Sept. 2, Superintendent Kevin Richard reported that the general fund balance for fiscal year 2020 was $635,320. That was derived from unspent budgeted expenditures of $655,876.55; revenues that exceeded budgeted expectations of $154,538.63; reduced for adjustments to prior year fund balance of $84,966.88; and reduced for funds owed to the school lunch program of $90,128.70.
Richard said the board was allowed to retain $179,659 of the fund balance, not to exceed the actual fund balance available.
“The Bartlett School Board needs to vote on whether to retain any or all of the $179,659 as allowed per RSA 198:4-b, II, leaving $400,661 to be used as fund balance to reduce the tax rate,” Richard said at the meeting held at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, which was viewable on Zoom.
“If no funds are voted to be retained, all of the $580,320 in the fund balance will be used to reduce the tax rate," Richard said.
“I request that we give all this back to the town,” said board member Scott Grant. “We've spent lots of money during the crisis on facilities in the building.”
Board member Rob Clark wondered what the board’s “anticipated additional expenses” might be.
“Last year, because we were remote for the last quarter of the year, there were some reductions to the budget that took place,” Richard explained.
“And that's why you have a pretty healthy end-of-the-year fund balance going into this year. I think that the unanticipated cost as a result of COVID-19, you're going to have some personnel costs that are pretty hefty.”
He added: “The other piece that you have to remember is that you already paid out the retirement piece. That was upwards of $125,000-$130,000. You know, I'm always saving for the rainy day, and I get the fact that you want to not hold people's money, but this isn't like any other year. I do think that there will be some continued costs. And I would caution that.”
Grant explained that to spend the retained 2.5 percent, the board would need to hold an emergency meeting and get the state Department of Education.
"This whole thing to me is a moot point,” he said. “I think retaining the money is ridiculous. If there was an emergency, we would have to deal with that.”
Fellow board member Dr. Ivette Emery asked what the process would be if money were retained and an emergency arose.
“We would have to have a special meeting,” said board Chair Nancy Kelemen. “We would have to ask the DOE for permission to spend the funds. So, you have to get two approvals, one from the DOE and the other from the townspeople.”
Kelemen said the board had voted to retain 2.5 percent in 2013 but never used a penny, with the funds going to offset taxes in 2014.
She added the board is not required to retain the full 2.5 percent.
“It would have to be for an emergency,” Richard said. “For example, if you wanted to put in new athletic fields, that wouldn't get approval, that's not an emergency situation. You can't use that money.
"But if your roof blows up, and you have $40,000-$50,000 in your maintenance trust fund, but the roof is $400,000, you're going to have to find a number of different ways to support that."
Clark moved to retain the full $179,659 for emergency purposes. Emery seconded, but it was defeated 3-2 with Grant, Kelemen and Andrew Light opposing the motion.
Clark then made a motion to retain $100,000. Emery again offered a second.
“I still for the life of me cannot understand why we need to keep $100,000 for emergency purposes,” said Grant. “If something happened here, an emergency, we would have to hold a special meeting anyway to rectify the problem. Taxpayers are hurting out there. People are not working. Why are we raising people's taxes or not giving money back that they deserve?”
Grant said he intended to make a motion later in the meeting to rescind the 2.5 percent option.
“Every year we have the same debate,” he said. “The rules are very clear, this is for emergencies only. Once again, it seems like we’re looking to hold taxpayer’s money hostage.”
Clark responded: “I know people are hurting, but it might be harder next year to suddenly say to somebody, ‘OK, here's your tax level, but we need this extra $100,000.' Now they have to take it out of their pocket. ... It might be more drastic if we ask them for $100,000 in March, April or May."
Grant reminded his colleagues that when the board set its goals in August, one was to be fiscally responsible.
“That would be giving money back when we don’t need it,” he said.
“I agree with Scott completely,” Light said.
Clark’s motion to retain $100,000 failed 3-2, with Emery and Kelemen in the minority.
Clark, despite making the motion, reversed this position on supporting the retention of $100,000. After Grant and Light spoke in opposition of the funds, he agreed with them.
On Grant’s motion to do away with the 2.5 percent retention of funds, it passed 3-2 with Emery and Clark in the minority.
