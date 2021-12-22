FRYEBURG, Maine — Andrew Matarese of Kearsarge became the first student pilot to do a solo flight at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine on Dec. 9.
Matarese, 16, a sophomore at Fryeburg Academy and the son of Brooke and James Matarese, has been training three days a week since August, according to Academy President Ed Bergeron.
“He’s really into it,” he said. “He planned to solo on his birthday in November but he was delayed due to weather and aircraft maintenance. “
Bergeron said things went perfectly on Dec. 9.
“The sun was bright, the temperature was in the 20s, and there was a 5- to 10-knot headwind straight down Runway 32,” he said. “Andrew pre-flighted the academy's Cessna 150 and did the run-up. Then he and instructor Mark "Woody" Woodruff (of Ossipee) taxied to Runway 32. They did one circuit around the traffic pattern and Woody had Andrew drop him off at the junction of taxiway A/B and he was on his own.
He added: “Andrew taxied to Runway 32 and did three perfect takeoffs and landings before taxing back to the ramp where Woody did the traditional cutting off of Andrew's T-shirt tail, a tradition that has been around since the Wright Brothers.”
In American aviation lore, according to Wikipedia, “the traditional removal of a new pilot's shirttail is a sign of the instructor's new confidence in their student after successful completion of the first solo flight. In the days of tandem trainers, the student sat in the front seat, with the instructor behind.”
Matarese is going for his private pilot license when he turns 17.
“In the interim he'll be completing his training requirements with more flight exercises, taking the private pilot written exam and doing cross-country flights,” said Bergeron, adding, “He’s also working to get his driver’s license.”
The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, according to its website (easternslopeaviationacademy.org), “was developed to fill a need in the Mount Washington Valley for focused, affordable education and guidance in aviation.”
“Our mission is to introduce students of the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine to career opportunities in aviation,” said Bergeron.” Programs include flight training, aviation mechanic/technician, air traffic control, aeronautical engineering and the business of aviation.”
Bergeron said there are currently 40 members of the Academy, including a 10-person board of directors. There are still openings for anyone interested in joining. Bergeron said the academy charges $25 per month plus an annual fee of $100, or a one-time payment of $300 for both. “We have scholarships for the academy,” he said.
The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has raised over $80,000 in grants and gifts and has developed a three-year budget to assure the financial success of the program, according to Bergeron.
Bergeron planted the seed for STEM Aviation at KHS five years ago, recently said the program has taken off the way he hoped it would. “I think the students are realizing there is a world of possibilities for them," he said.
“Did you know that 790,000 new pilots will be needed in the world by 2037, based on Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook? Ironically, the number of pilot certificates issued by the Federal Aviation Administration has decreased more than 60 percent since 1980.”
Those are the opening sentences describing MWVCT’s newest program, STEM Aviation and Aerospace, which is being taught for the second year by Joe Riddensdale, who also teaches CADD (computer-aided design and drafting) at KHS.
Last year Riddensdale had freshmen (11 boys and two girls) in the course and is working with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world's largest aviation community, which created an aviation STEM curriculum for high schools across the United States.
“The curriculum is the first of its kind, offering students comprehensive four-year aviation study options that are aligned to Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards,” he said.
Each year, the program at Kennett High School is expected to grow as freshmen and sophomores are now taking the course.
While Matarese was the first, Bergeron said there are several Academy student pilots who are getting close to their first solos.
“Noah Keefe, a junior at Kennett, is close, and Joe Riddensdale has been taking lessons and down groundwork,” he said. “We have 15 students actively flying now. I’d say about half from Kennett and Fryeburg Academy.”
Bergeron said the three members of the Academy, who already have their pilot licenses, come from Berlin, Randolph and southern Maine.
“It’s nice to see we’re being noticed regionally,” he said.
