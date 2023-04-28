SARGENT’S PURCHASE — Spring snow on Mount Washington is nothing unusual, but it was newsworthy enough to be featured on WMUR TV-9 on Wednesday.
Pictures showed a fresh blanket of snow that fell this week.
The Mount Washington Observatory’s summit weather station had recorded 19.5 inches of snow so far this month as of Thursday afternoon, compared with the average monthly snowfall of 33.1 inches, according to Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the non-profit Obs, which has operated a weather station atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington since 1932.
The Obs on Monday recorded 3 inches of new snow and another 5.7 inches on Tuesday.
In addition, .6 inches fell on Wednesday.
More snow fell from midnight to midday Thursday,, with 1.3 inches of snow recorded.
However, Charlie Buterbaugh, director of communications for the Obs, said the observatory was able to make its shift change on Wednesday despite significant drifting on the road.
He shared a report from Obs Weather Observer and Education Specialist Francis Tarasiewicz., who said, “Shift change Wednesday was smooth, plowing was required above 4,500 feet with significant drifting on the roads.”
Tarasiewicz added that “the road is partially snow covered but a lot of progress was made in clearing it during the warm spell a couple of weeks ago. The snowline begins right around 4,500 feet with a fresh 11 inches of snow falling over the last week. Cragway turn (around 4,800 feet) still has its usual 20- foot snow drifts at this time.”
Weather observers who went up Wednesday were Tarasiewicz, Karl Philippoff and Ryan Knapp.
Heading down were Alexandra Branton, Hayden Pearsonn and Alexis George
WMUR-Channel 9 had reported that there are some spots on the mountain where you can still drive through.
But with more snow, crews had to break out the plows once again to make sure the main Auto Road was clear.
“Well, it is Mount Washington, so expect the unexpected,” Meghan Moody Schwartz, marketing and brand manager for the Mt.Washington Auto Road told WMUR-TV 9. “We have been experiencing snow for the past 24 hours and are anticipating more into tomorrow afternoon.”
In a follow-up interview, Schwartz told the Sun Thursday that on Wednesday, Auto Road crews recleared the road to the summit but 12 hours later, crew members couldn’t get past the landmark named Winter Cut Off (approximate elevation of 4,100 feet) without chains.
“Thanks to Mother Nature’s late April snow, the road crew is currently working to reclear our road to the summit again,” Moody Schwartz told the Sun on Thursday.
She said they made it to 6 Mile Park. “They’re hoping to get to the summit again tomorrow, though it has been snowing all day up there so it is of course weather-dependent,” she said, adding, “It’s not uncommon for us to have to reclear the road multiple times like this. I’ve heard that five years ago they summited and had to reclear five times.”
She described how every spring, the Auto Road closes its winter SnowCoach operations and gets to work on clearing the 7.6-mile road of snow for summer travel.
“This is a long process. In the 1800s, it was done by hand with shovels and often wasn’t complete until July 4th weekend. Now, we have the advantage of heavy machinery to complete this project. We use our Snowcat and a specialty designed hot-water ‘drill’ to clear our 109 culverts of ice,” said Moody Schwartz.
The Auto Road is hoping to offer drive-yourself operations weekends starting May 13, and guided tours beginning May 27 for daily operations Memorial Day Weekend.
The Auto Road started its Spring Adventure Tours last weekend and hopes to offer it again this weekend, weather permitting. Schwartz described the tours as taking passengers up the road in four-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with chains to allow passengers to view the annual road-clearing.
For more information, call (603) 466-3988 or go to mt-washington.com. For information on the observatory, go to mountwashington.com. For information on spring ski conditions in Tuckerman Ravine, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
