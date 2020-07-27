OSSIPEE — The Melanson accounting firm announced July 13 it is dropping Carroll County as a client due to the county's inability to prepare its records for a timely audit, the county treasurer revealed recently.
Treasurer Joe Costello read a letter into the record at the July 15 commissioners' meeting a letter from Melanson Principal Sheryl Stephens Burke.
Melanson has offices in Nashua and Manchester, plus Andover and Greenfield in Massachusetts and Ellsworth, Maine.
"Due to the county’s lack of timeliness of the year-end closing in 2019 and prior years, we have been unable to perform the annual audit as outlined in the timeline included in the county’s RFP, and our proposal for audit services for 2019-21," Burke wrote.
"As a result of the continued delays, it will be difficult to schedule the county’s 2019 audit in the coming months. Since this has become a regular occurrence, it is in the best interest of our firm to not continue our services with the county in 2020," she continued.
"Our engagement for audit services was approved by the commissioners and the delegation for 2019 only. We ask that you refer your audit needs to another firm for the 2020 year. This was a difficult decision for us, but we are hopeful that you understand this decision and thank you for working with our firm."
Chairwoman Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) at the July 15 meeting replied, it's "amazing that came after we decided to go out to bid for a new auditing company."
The 2019 audit is still not complete as of July 27. The delegation Monday decided to have chairwoman Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro) call Melanson to find out when it's going to be done. Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield) said he made a verbal right to know request for correspondence between the audit firm and the county business office.
"We need to know what happened," said Comeau.
Formerly known as Melanson Heath, Melanson, has audited Carroll County in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and is now working on 2019.
On July 2, the legislative delegation, made up of 15 local state representatives, was astonished to learn that the books still weren't closed on the 2019 county audit.
The county is on a calendar year that closes Dec. 31. It then takes time to close the books because not all the bills are in by then.
Delegation members said the audit was due 120 days after the books closed.
Costello said July 2 that even though he's the treasurer he doesn't have access to all of the county's financial records.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) said at the July 2 meeting he was "very troubled" by an email from Melanson stating that the delay was based on COVID-19; the vacant county administrator position (Ken Robichaud was fired January); ongoing issues with the payroll company; and lack of staffing.
In an email dated June 30 that was shared by Cordelli, Alyssa K. Simard of Melanson wrote: "As recommended in past audits, the county should review roles and responsibilities and staffing levels in order to determine if they are sufficient to enable county staff to be able to perform their duties accurately and in a timely manner."
County Finance Director Kathy Armstrong said Melanson didn't send her any requests for information until the end of May. She said that while COVID-19 obviously wasn't an issue for her last year, it has created the need to do more work this year to make sure payroll is met.
"I've been scrambling in every direction possible," Armstrong said July 2.
On Monday (July 27), during a delegation meeting, Armstrong told the delegation the books are now closed.
Simard in her letter added when the books have been closed they were found to be in "good working order" because of Armstrong's "knowledge and expertise."
At the July 2 meeting, Comeau said he'd sued in Superior Court to force the county to complete an audit in 2018. He threatened to do it again. He said the New Hampshire Constitution changed since then and he's got a stronger position now.
He also said he wants the commissioners to hire a chief financial officer.
"We have to make a choice. It's either going to cost everyone a lot of money and a lot of time or the commissioners are going to hire a CFO and stop (putting) all of this financial information on one individual. This is just ridiculous."
Asked July 15 by the Sun why a CFO had not yet been hired, Bevard said, "Well, one reason was this thing called the COVID-19 kind of put everything on the back burner, but we're discussing it today."
After Costello read aloud the letter from Melanson, Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) said he changed his mind about the necessity of a CFO.
"That's the last straw for me," said Babson. "I'm going to support a chief financial officer. How can you get to July 1 and the books aren't closed?"
Commissioners voted 2-1 to hire a CFO with McCarthy and Babson in favor and Bevard in the minority. The job description is now being advertised.
The commissioners are putting the 2020 audit out for request for proposal. They will solicit firms directly and advertise. The last time it was put out to bid in in 2019 and Melanson was the only company that bid on it.
