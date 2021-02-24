CONWAY — The old town hall in Center Conway saw a flurry of activity Wednesday as sign-ups for town and school offices officially opened.
Ten people filed for 12 of the 20 town and six school positions opening up.
One person who is not running for re-election, Town Moderator Deborah Fauver, shared in an email Tuesday that while “I’ve decided not to run again, but I have recruited a great replacement. Then she added mysteriously: “You’ll have to wait for the sign-up period to find out who it is.”
That person is attorney Chris Meier, a partner with Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway, which is the same firm where Fauver works as a lawyer specializing in estate planning.
Meier, who also serves on the board of the MWV Trails Association, joked with Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell on Wednesday that Fauver "personally escorted me here” to make sure he signed up.
With Fauver scheduled to wrap up her duties at the April 13 town and school voting at Kennett High School, the next moderator will have a year to prepare for the 2022 town voting that April, followed by the New Hampshire Primary in September and midterm general election that November.
“I think that’s how (Fauver) got me,” Meier said, indicating he could have an opportunity to learn the ropes. He said that, if elected, he would welcome the opportunity to work with longtime school moderator Doug Burnell, who re-upped to run a two-year term on Wednesday.
“I think it would be a good position for me,” he said. “I’m at every election, so I might as well sign up and do my part. I ended a term on the (Mt. Washington Valley) Chamber of Commerce board last year, and thanks to the help of Paul (DegliAngeli, town engineer) the rec path is plugging away. I have the time to help out.”
When the town office opened at 9 a.m., as she promised, Inkell was the first to file for office, signing up for a second three-year term as town clerk/tax collector.
There was a steady flow of candidates signing up throughout the day.
“I think we’ve had a good active first day,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s great to see people willing to serve our community.”
Andy Pepin was right behind Inkell when it came to candidate declarations. After six years on the Conway Police Commission, he filed for another three-year term. He said he is proud of the direction the police department is heading.
Selectmen Steve Porter and John Colbath also signed up for another three-year term. (See related story.)
The hot seats of the day were for the planning board where three people filed for five seats. Incumbent Ben Colbath filed for one for the two three-year seats (Steve Hartmann is the other incumbent).
Ray Shakir and Steve Steiner, the two current alternates to the board, both signed up for a three-year and a two-year seat (being vacated by Earl Sires IV, who is moving from the area).
“I enjoy the planning board,” Steiner said by phone. “I think my experience as an electrician in my past life and life experiences are an asset.”
He added: “I’ve seen what happens when you overdevelop, it’s not good. I side with the taxpayers on (against a proposed hotel at the current Intervale Motel site). Luckily, I don’t have to live behind a monstrosity like what is being proposed.”
In other town filings, incumbent Jean Simon signed up for the three-year term as trustee of trust funds, and Zachary Tresp filed for the currently vacant five-year term as a supervisor of checklists.
Three people signed up for school posts on Wednesday — incumbents Mary-Anne Lane, school treasurer for a two-year term, and Burnell for school moderator for a two-year term — and former school board member Mark Hounsell for the one-year seat on the school board.
There are three school board seats available. A one-year term and two three-year terms (Courtney Burke and Randy Davison are the incumbents).
Bill Aughton, who has served on the school board in the past and was appointed last spring to fill the second year of a three-year term vacated by Cheri Sullivan, said he may not run.
Hounsell, a staunch believer in public education, said he wants to help if the “voters allow me to. I care deeply about public education. I don’t think it’s necessary to abandon it as some people seem to want to. I’d also like to see us do more with the trades (in the MWV Career and Technical Center).”
The filing period runs until March 5 at 5 p.m.
Fauver is looking forward to taking a break from moderating.
“It has been a wonderful experience, but five years will be enough for me,” she said. “Louise (Inkell) and I will be going over the job description to pass along to whoever gets elected.
Fauver added: “Going forward, I expect that several of the tasks I took on will go back to the town office. And that’s a good thing. Elections and deliberative sessions are important, and having institutional continuity and knowledge is key.”
Other positions on the ballot:
• A three-year term as town treasurer (Lucy Philbrick is the incumbent).
• A two-year term as school clerk (Michael King is the incumbent)
• Three three-year seats as library trustees (Peter Innes, Alison Memoli and Hans Hildebrand are the incumbents), and a one-year term as library trustee (Kathy Bennett was appointed to fill out the second of a three-year term).
There are five openings on the municipal budget committee, including four three-year seats (Bob Drinkhall, Mike Laracy, Dianne Ryan and Eric Dziedzic are the incumbents) and a one-year term (Sarah Verney Frechette stepped down).
Voting for town and school offices is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at Kennett High School from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
