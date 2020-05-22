CONWAY — Louise Perry, director of North Conway's annual Art in the Park, the arts and crafts fair that generally takes place in August in Schouler Park, says the fair has been canceled this year.
However, the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, which also holds an art fair each summer, says the event will go on, albeit virtually.
Perry released a statement Thursday about the cancellation of Art in the Park, a signature event for the non-profit Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association.
"It will be a spartan summer for art and for art lovers without this special event," she said, "but it is in the best interest of the health of our exhibiting artists, volunteers, food vendors, attendees, families, friends and neighbors that we take this precaution."
She said for those who had already registered for this event, "we will be returning the entry fee."
For more information, call Perry at (603) 356-7711 or email info@vintageframeworks.com.
Meanwhile, the League of N.H. Craftsmen is shifting away from its traditional on-site fair at the Mount Sunapee Resort and is launching the 87th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair in an online format.
The 87th Annual Craftsmen’s Virtual Fair will run Saturday, Aug. 1-9.
The League’s website, nhcrafts.org, will be the source for information about the event as plans come together over the next two months.
“The show must go on, but we are bringing our show into peoples’ homes,” said Miriam Carter, the league's executive director.
“We surveyed our members and decided we can still showcase the incredible works created by the talented men and women of the league, but we need to do it in a virtual fair. We remain hopeful that supporters will log on and shop with the same enthusiasm they bring every year to our mountainside venue,” she said.
Carter continued: "Preserving the spirit of the event, the league intends to present the work of the craftsmen through unique online demonstrations and the sale of one-of-a-kind crafts. The fair-like experience will feature interactive visuals, videos, interviews, classes, and demonstrations — and it will all be accessible from the comfort and safety of your home.
"You will be able to visit craftsmen's virtual booths, communicate with them and shop for yourself and your loved ones," she said.
“This year seems even more special than before, given the collective experience we have endured over these past few months,” said Carter. “We can still display some of the greatest products ever made in our state and carry forward this wonderful tradition. We will celebrate our members’ extraordinary talent in a safe way. During this time in our lives, this virtual event is more than a celebration of craft, it is a celebration of the human spirit.”
The juried members of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen symbolize the very best of the state’s rich tradition of quality, handcrafted excellence. Contemporary and traditional fine art and craft will be represented at the Fair including intricate baskets, blacksmithing, handblown glass, functional and decorative ceramics, framed original prints, metal sculptures, vibrant folk art, modern and traditional furniture, elaborate quilts, and wearable art and jewelry.
The League of N.H. Craftsmen is a non-profit, craft education organization whose mission is to advance, cultivate and champion excellence in fine craft.
