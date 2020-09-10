CONWAY — Macs … Macouns … it’s that sweet time of the year when apples are ready for the picking in local orchards.
This year’s low rainfall and moderate to extreme drought conditions for much of New Hampshire has impacted some of this year’s apple crop, resulting in smaller apples for many growers but they say the taste is sweet.
Those contacted this week say pick-your-own operations are now in effect (weekends at most), with the added precautions of masks, social distancing and hand sanitizers.
“We offer masks, but so far, 100 percent of the people who have come to pick their own have come equipped with masks,” said Elaine Hatch of Hatches Orchard in Center Conway.
Yes, they have apples — they’re just a tad smaller but as noted, very sweet.
“The good news is that there is no scab as we have conquered it; the less than cheery news is that we had a very tough cold spring with snow in early May and that affected the blossoms so we lost two-thirds of our crop last spring and then the dryness has led them to be smaller than I think they should be, but they are very sweet,” said Hatch Thursday, yet another bright, sunny day in this summer of low rainfall.
In operation since 1972, Hatches is one of the local mainstay orchards, known for its popularity among families and groups looking to head into the orchard on a weekend to pick the tasty orbs from the orchard’s 219 trees.
Elaine, 79, lost her husband Bruce at age 75 three years ago, and is spiritedly determined to keep the small. locally-owned orchard marching along with the help of apprentice Julia Neville of the nearby Goshen Corner Farm.
“My daughter tells me that I am too old to be climbing a ladder but I say you have to stay active. And, the work needs to be done,” said Hatch.
Their 58.5-acre farm has been placed under conservation easement by the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, ensuring its preservation, which pleases Hatch to no end.
“It won’t ever be developed,” she said during a recent tour of the well-tended rural orchard. “Upper Saco Valley Land Trust tells me it is prime wildlife territory – and it certainly is when it comes to deer, who have been eating my broccoli but I fixed that with the old egg in water in a plastic milk jug trick.”
An annual right of fall, pick-your-own apples began at Hatches Orchard last weekend and continues Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; (closed rainy days) and midweek by appointment by calling (603) 447-5687.
To get an overview of the impact of the low rainfall on other orchards, the Daily Sun contacted Madison Olivia Saunders of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension office in Conway.
“In Carrol County especially, where the orchards are well established and where the trees have had their roots in the ground a long time, and they have larger tap roots into the groundwater so they are less susceptible than newer orchards with dwarfed or newer trees. So, the apple crop shouldn't be too affected locally in the county as most of the orchards have trees that are quite large,” said Saunders.
“You might see some curling or drying of the leaves in orchards compared to other years due to the dryness so there might be some stress. And, insects have had a great year in the orchards but orchard growers have used a variety of tools to control them," said Saunders.
In times of drought Saunders said it is not unusual for the taste of apples to sweeten.
“That is often the case when drought happens – the flavor gets concentrated. it’s like with strawberries in that sense – you don't want them to be waterlogged, even though strawberries are different than apples,” she said, estimating that there are “probably eight to 10 orchards in Carroll County.”
Madison Hardy, vice president of the New Hampshire Fruit Growers Association and orchard grower of Brookdale Farm of Hollis near Nashua, concurred that she is hearing from many orchard growers that the drought has impacted the size of apples but she s hopeful that rain in the extended forecast will help get some more girth into the crop.
“We will strip off some of our yield and send the apples right to the cider mill because they are not worth the time to pass out as they are just too small. We do have some irrigation on our farm, which has helped but even with that the size of the apples are small. We hopefully will get a few more weeks of growth but I don’t think the size will be what we would see normally. The fruit set on the trees is good but it’s not good if some are the size of a golf ball,” said Hardy.
Statewide, she said it varies, but agreed with Hatch in saying, “We’re all in the same boat.”
Tim Brubaker, orchard manager at Pietree Orchard (formerly McSherry’s) in nearby Sweden, Maine, was upbeat about this year’s crop, however, noting that after a dry June, more rain fell in July, allowing for the apple crop to regain some ground.
“In general, the crop looks very strong. We started pick-your-own two weekends ago,” said Brubaker. “We’re doing earlier apple varieties. We started Macs last weekend and will be picking Cortlands, too, starting this weekend.”
Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Pick-your-own hours at Pietree are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Brick oven-fire pizza is also served. The orchard is located at 803 Waterford Road in Sweden. For further information, call (207) 647-9419.
A call placed to Gibson’s Apple Orchard in Bethel, Maine, was not returned as of press time. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The orchard has more than 40 varieties and is located at 55 Gibson Road. For further information, call (207) 836-2702.
Calls placed to Weston's Farm and Sherman Farm about the impact of the low rainfall on their crops and the use of irrigation were not returned as of press time.
