TAMWORTH — Several people in Tamworth heard a loud boom and had their homes shaken by Monday night by what may have been a meteor.
Resident George Cleveland told the Sun he heard the boom and felt his house shake at about 10 p.m. He said it felt like snow coming off the roof. He posted the incident on the Tamworth Exchange email group and others said they heard and felt the same.
“I was watching ‘Invasion’ at the time, so that was a bit creepy,” said Cleveland referring to a TV show about aliens.
The theory is it was meteor, like the one thought to have caused a flash observed in the Concord area.
Tamworth Exchange member Mary Breasted Smyth posted on the Exchange about 50 minutes after Cleveland said that people in the Wonalancet area heard the noise and felt the shake. “I called the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, just now because those folks can see meteor explosions on their satellite pictures,” said Smyth. “They had sighted the blue flash that accompanied the boom and shakes over Concord/Hillsborough on Oct. 12, determined to be a meteor explosion.
“The nice man who answered the phone said he had heard no reports of the boom in this area tonight, but that his team would be looking for the telltale blue light around the time we heard it on the satellite photos. ... I think we’re coming to the end of a meteor shower period,” she added.
National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer Jason Arnott said Tuesday his office was not aware of meteor flashes in the area Monday.
“Back on Oct. 12, the flash that was observed was actually seen by a NWS geostationary satellite with a sensor that typically is looking for lightning flashes,” said Arnott. “Interestingly, the flash seen in satellite imagery corresponded to the time when a boom was heard at the ground.”
Mt, Washington Observatory Director of Marketing and Communications Krissy Fraser said no one on the summit observed a flash, but Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield said someone reported Monday’s boom to his department.
Last month, WMUR reported that people in southern and central New Hampshire heard a loud boom Oct. 10. The station said experts chalked it up to a meteorite. A few people in Ossipee reported hearing booms, too.
Ash Fischbein posted on Facebook he heard a “crazy loud boom” at about 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 11. “No idea what it was,” said Fischbein.
Sara Runci of Ossipee told the Sun: “I just thought someone across the road at the campsite was either shooting a shotgun or shooting off a firework.”
State Police Lt. James Fogarty had an alternate explanation for the October boom.
“I am certain that was Raphael Devers’ home run leaving Fenway Park on Sunday evening,” said Fogarty.
