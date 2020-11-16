OSSIPEE — Howie Chandler, the administrator of Carroll County's nursing home, announced Monday that a new case of COVID-19 was discovered at Mountain View Community, a 103-bed facility in Ossipee.
The National Guard, which has been administering tests during the pandemic, returned to the nursing home last Thursday. One staff member tested positive, though no residents did.
"This proves that our infection prevention procedures and protocols are doing just what they are intended to do — they stop the spread," Chandler said. "As we have done before, we have done again, we have contained the spread. Wearing our masks properly, keeping our distance, washing/disinfecting our hands, cleaning contact surfaces have paid off once again."
Over the course of the year, Mountain View has had nine staff and four residents test positive to the virus, and one resident died.
The National Guard will return again Thursday to test residents and staff.
