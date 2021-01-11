CONWAY — An anonymous donor has given the town $1,040 to support needy families. This comes after two other anonymous donors gave $500 and $125 plus an artificial Christmas tree.
Selectmen accepted the $1,040 last Tuesday afternoon. Since early December, anonymous donors have been making contributions to needy families to be distributed by the welfare department, led by BJ Parker.
The original donation was covered in a Sun story.
"This is a act of kindness that seems to be snowballing," said Town Manager Tom Holmes to chairman David Weathers.
"It began just before Christmas with a former welfare client who was back on his feet and donated $125 on a Christmas tree. It was followed up a couple of weeks ago with the person who read the newspaper article about that and came in with a donation for $500 for needy families to be managed by Ms. Parker," Holmes said.
"And now this woman, formerly homeless, back on her feet and got a disability settlement, I believe, or a judgment maybe. She came in and paid the $1,000 at first then added 40 more dollars to it because she saw the publicity and read about the donations."
Selectmen accepted the $1,040 with a 5-0 vote.
Parker told the Sun Tuesday that these types of donations are made from time to time.
"Any form of kindness and compassion is a wonderful thing," she said.
On Dec. 8 told selectmen that a donation of $125 and a seven-foot artificial Christmas tree came from a man the town has assisted, who subsequently paid back "every dime" he received from the town. The Sun ran a story about it
On Dec. 29, Holmes told selectmen that the town has received another anonymous donation from another person.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey also said another donor offered to her a supply of "really good stuff" like toothpaste and shampoo and Holmes replied that Parker could use it.
"I will bring it to BJ then," said Seavey.
Selectman John Colbath made a motion to accept the donation. Selectmen voted 4-0 to accept the money. Selectman Steve Porter was absent due to a work obligation.
Colbath in voting "yes" added his "thanks to the donor."
The Sun asked Parker about the donation.
"As with any donation, we use it the way the donor requests. When there are no restrictions, we try to spread it among as many as we can but, of course, it depends on the need and the circumstances. My hope is to help four or five people/families," said Parker.
"This department has received many donations in years past. The time that immediately comes to mind was around 2009 when gas prices were $4 per gallon. Our community came together and donated a sizable sum of money for people who needed fuel but didn’t qualify for other programs. It was amazing and much needed at the time. I also received other funds that could be used for things other than fuel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.