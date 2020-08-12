CONWAY — The successes of running a good summer camp program this COVID-10-challenged summer were celebrated Wednesday when the Conway Parks and Recreation Department held its annual end-of-camp week cookout for campers from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
It’s an annual tradition for the last week of the camp every year, said Recreation Director John Eastman. With all the challenges of this year, there's an even more special cause for celebration.
Eastman and Assistant Director Mike Lane manned the grills, serving up hot dogs and hamburgers.
Also participating were Jamie Pandora and her staff — including Donna Byrne, Michelle Delano and Stephanie Maxwell — from Fresh Picks Food Service, the food service company that runs the SAU 9 food service and which has been providing meals to Conway Rec campers this summer.
Despite the heat, some even wore dinosaur costumes.
“We did it for Halloween in the schools last year, and we thought it would be fun to do it for the Rec Center’s summer camp cookout,” said Pandora.
“Food service runs in our family," she said with John setting the example of how to be organized,” said Pandora, daughter-in-law of American Legion Post 95 legend John Pandora, who turns 90 today and is known far and wide for his annual Christmas Day community dinners.
Jamie Pandora said they started out making meals for 300 summer campers " but dwindle down "now that some local families are going on vacation."
When schools first went to remote learning in March, Fresh Picks was preparing 1,000 meals a day to be distributed to children via school bus. That number was 550 by the end of May.
This summer, meals have been delivered curbside at the various elementary schools, starting with 300 meals and ending up at around 140.
In addition to serving breakfast and lunch at Conway Rec summer camp, Fresh Picks also has provided some meals to children at the North Conway Community Center’s summer camp program, which has about 30 participants.
They operate out of the kitchen at Conway Elementary School in Conway Village, next-door to the Conway Rec camp, which is headquartered at Kennett Middle.
Asked what the secret was to his success, Eastman praised the dedication of his staff that in addition to Lane and Todd Gallagher includes Administrative Assistant Lenore Wagner, Programmer Robbie Moody and 15 counselors.
“Summer camp as a whole has gone really well," Eastman said Monday. "Mike, Todd, Robbie, Lenore and the counselors have done an outstanding job. The kids have had a good summer.”
He said that’s not to say it has not been an unusual one.
“This is my 30th summer, and this is the first one ever that we have not gone on bus trips to the ocean or Funtown or Story Land. But we have been creative, coming up with ways to do this, five days a week, versus in the past we would spend three days on site and two days away on the trips,” said Eastman.
He gave out a special shout-out to Peter Gagne of Saco River Canoe and Kayak of Conway, noting that he had supplied kayaks for weekly trips to Pequawket Pond in North Conway for camp participants.
“He wanted to do something nice for us and it didn’t cost us anything,” said Eastman, who said the proximity of the Rec Center to the Swift River railroad bridge beach was a real plus.
“We did a lot of nature walks and a lot of fishing in addition to the kayak trips. We have done some of those things before, but not to this extent,” Eastman said
“It has been a baptism under fire, but it has worked,” said Gallagher, who checks campers’ temperatures every day as part of the COVID protocol. “I think we have kind of been a leader in the state. Many folded up their tents and didn’t even try.”
Eastman said the practice of coordinating participants in separate color-coded pods has been exceptionally well-received.
“Mike and Todd came up with the idea of putting them in pods of 8-10 campers with color bracelets so you knew what kids belonged to which pod,” said Eastman, adding that also enabled pod groups to compete against one another.
Noted Gallagher: “We rotate the counselors each week so they would be with their pod for a week and then move onto a different pod.”
The season usually runs for eight weeks, but this season was limited to seven.
“Parents have said to us, ‘Can’t you extend it another week?’ but with our counselors starting sports or going off to college, we can’t extend it,” said Gallagher.
Asked about the turnout of campers aged 5-14, Gallagher said, “In a normal year, we’d have 200-240 participants. This year, we have had 137-142, averaging just over 100 a day, compared to the normal average of 100-115 with no COVID, so 100 with COVID is pretty good.”
Asked about the new location at Kennett Middle School, Gallagher replied, “It has been great. There is no way we could have been open this summer if we were still at the old center at the Conway Community Building in Center Conway, with no running water. If you flushed the toilet twice, it went dry! We would have been hard-pressed to have 30 people in that building.”
He added, “Parents have been so supportive and understanding. We have not had one problem or complaint with anything we have done and the way we did it.”
For more information about Conway Rec, call (603) 901-1139 or go to conwaynh.myrec.com.
