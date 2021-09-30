OSSIPEE — Mountain View Community is set to open today after being closed to visitors for a little over a month. A positive COVID-19 test for a staff member had closed Mountain View, Carroll County’s 103-bed nursing home on Aug. 27.
Since then it has been closed after seven more staff members tested positive since, according to County Commissioner Terry McCarthy, who added that no residents had tested positive since the closure.
“We are very lucky to catch it before it gets into the building,” said McCarthy.
McCarthy said about 21 staffers and four residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
The nursing home stated on Facebook Wednesday: “GOOD NEWS! Testing of all staff and residents (PCR test done Monday and Tuesday) are all-negative!
“We will open to visits beginning Friday, Oct. 1st. All visitors must be screened by a staff member, including temperature being taken.”
Asked for comment, Mountain View Administrator Dee Brown said: “I can’t even put into words how we are feeling for the residents and families. It is so hard on them and out of all our control. The mental and emotional strain is unfair.”
Protocol, Brown said, will be:
• Visitor check-ins will be daily from 9:30 a.m.-noon and again from 1-4 p.m.
• No visitor check ins from 12 – 1 p.m. daily as we allow both staff to have a meal break and we assist residents with their lunch.
• A resident may have up to two visitors at a time.
• Visitors should go directly to the resident’s room and are not permitted to visit with other residents. Visitors should remain in the resident’s room during visits or go outside. Visitors are not allowed to sit in common areas.
Starting Friday, residents can again leave their unit to visit peers on other units. Mountain View has four units.
“We will resume programs in the MWV room such as church services, bingo, and entertainment,” said Mountain View on Facebook.
“Due to the high transmission rate in Carroll County, we will be asking residents to wear masks when attending programs in the MWV room. We will also begin planning some community outings on the MVC bus!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.